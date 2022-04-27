Classical duo Igudesman & Joo to perform at the Lensic on May 5

The classical duo Igudesman & Joo will perform at Santa Fe’s Lensic Performing Arts Center, 211 W. San Francisco St. at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 5. Tickets are $35 to $59 and available online at Lensic.org, by phone at 505-988-1234, or in person at the Lensic Community Box Office.

Violinist Aleksey Igudesman and pianist Hyung-ki Joo combine comedy with classical music and popular culture.

They’ve performed with some of the world’s most famous orchestras, including the New York Philharmonic, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, the Los Angeles Philharmonic, the London Philharmonic, the Tonhalle-Orchestra Zurich and the Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia, to name but a few.

Aleksey and Hyung-ki met at the age of 12 at the Yehudi Menuhin School in England, where they became friends over a portion of fish and chips. In 2004, following in the footsteps of luminaries Victor Borge and Dudley Moore, they began to create their ground-breaking shows.

The pair have performed with Emanuel Ax, Joshua Bell, Janine Jansen, Gidon Kremer, Misha Maisky, Viktoria Mullova, Julian Rachlin, and Yuja Wang. The two have also teamed up with John Malkovich, on the CD “You Just Have to Laugh” and in the show “The Music Critic,” as well as the former James Bond, Sir Roger Moore, with whom the duo has collaborated on several occasions for UNICEF.

Aleksey Igudesman has worked with Academy Award-winning Hollywood composer Hans Zimmer, and Hyung-ki Joo was commissioned by Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame inductee Billy Joel, to arrange and record Joel’s solo piano compositions on a CD which reached No. 1 on the Billboard charts.