 'Punctuated Equilibrium' art show to open in Santa Fe - Albuquerque Journal

‘Punctuated Equilibrium’ art show to open in Santa Fe

By Kathaleen Roberts / Journal Staff Writer

Artists Alison Hyman and Elaine Asarch will open their dual exhibit “Punctuated Equilibrium” on Friday, May 6 at the studio of Richard Mazal at 926 Shoofly in Santa Fe.

Curated by art critic Peter Frank, the show is a visual interpretation of seismic events through the use of acrylic and oil paint on canvas.

“We live in times so uncertain that uncertainty is the only certainty,” Frank said. “Artists, as usual, intuit this and reflect the instability of our lives and spirits back at us but they do so in a manner suffused with hope as much as dread.”

The phrase punctuated equilibrium is a theory of evolution by American paleontologists Stephen Jay Gould and Niles Eldredge. The theory states that evolution is not a slow, gradual process. Evolution represents long periods of stability broken by shorter periods of rapid change.

The work highlights the voices and experiences of women as they mature in parallel to events contributing to the evolution of humanity.

“As these changes occur, our energy is dissipated by our nurturing of partners, offspring and parents,” Hyman said. “Our energy is spread thin and it is only after the constraints of being female in society have been loosened that we are finally free to voice our creativity loudly and clearly.”

“During this period of COVID, there has been an altered state of reality,” Asarch said. “Many of us have lived with isolation and concern for the health of our loved ones over the last two years. It is our hope that we are moving toward new beginnings with optimism in these uncertain times.”

Los Angeles-based critic, curator and historian Frank will open the show with a talk at 5 p.m. Friday, May 6.

The exhibit will be accessible by appointment only through May 20. See punkeekart@gmail.com.

