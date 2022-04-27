 Teatro Paraguas to host two poets on May 1 - Albuquerque Journal

Teatro Paraguas to host two poets on May 1

By Kathaleen Roberts / Journal Staff Writer

Dan Bohnhorst

Teatro Paraguas will showcase a poetry reading by Dan Bohnhorst and Christopher Johnson at 5 p.m. Sunday, May 1, at 3205 Calle Marie, Santa Fe.

Bohnhorst has been active in the poetry and theater communities in Santa Fe since moving here from Minneapolis in 2011.

At Teatro Paraguas, he has performed in multiple shows in the bilingual Poesía Viva (Living Poetry) series, including “Word Over All: Walt Whitman and Pablo Neruda,” a show which he also wrote and directed.

He received an MFA in poetry from Pacific University in 2014, and has self-published a number of poetry collections since then.

He will be reading from his newest collection, “Pocket Poems,” which will be available for purchase at the reading along with his previous collection, “How Much for a Handful.”

Christopher J Johnson is the author of “&luckier,” released as part of the Mountains West Poetry Series in 2016.

He writes on the arts and lives and works in Santa Fe. Free at 505-424-1601.

