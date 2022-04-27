What’s happening in ABQ April 29-May 6: Gathering of Nations, Cinco de Mayo and more

As we make our way into May, it is almost the perfect time for outdoor meals and drinking. With so many opportunities in the area, here are a few upcoming events to participate in.

1 Rail Yards Market

What better way to bring in May flowers than by a trip to the Rail Yards Market? Albuquerque’s own farmers’ market is scheduled to reopen on May 1, for its eighth year of business. Over 150 vendors are expected to come out and provide fresh produce, fine food and homemade art. You can even shop online at railyardsmarket.org or inquire about employment, as the market is hiring.

2 Cinco de Mayo Community Event

This Sunday, La Parada along with Farm & Table, 8917 Fourth St. NW, is hosting a free community gathering in the North Valley. Upwards of 30 vendors will be in attendance selling their wares including arts & crafts, jewelry and more. The event features a free piñata decorating workshop, and Farm & Table will be offering festival food, beer & wine. A great opportunity for local families to come to a beautiful space in Albuquerque and enjoy great food and support local artists. This festival has become an annual staple in the North Valley community where folks can meet newer and established artists from the area. Parking is tight, so the event suggests you please carpool or ride a bike.

3 ABQ Isotopes vs Sacramento River Cats

Come support your Isotopes this weekend as they take on the River Cats. Isotopes infielder Tim Lopes is coming off Pacific Coast League Player of the Week honors after going 12-for-23 (.522) with four doubles, one triple, one home run and six runs batted in for April 12-17.

Friday the team is giving away Mariachis beanies and will shoot off fireworks on Saturday. Tickets start at $9 for lawn seating, while reserve level seats start at $16 for both nights.

4 Friday Night Market Moves to FUSION

The Friday Night Market, produced by Mariposa Music, kicks off its fourth season by moving to the FUSION Arts Complex. The market blends the top regional live music acts, with local artisan vendors, food trucks, and drinks for folks of all ages at a free, family and pet friendly event. Friday Night Market will occur every last Friday of the month (through October) beginning Friday from 5-9 p.m. The opening night features a performance from Santa Fe-based, Latin music sensation, Nosotros.

5 Gathering of Nations Pow Wow

On Friday the 39th Annual Gathering of Nations is taking place at the Tingley Coliseum.

The Gathering of Nations Pow Wow is once again hosting tens of thousands of people, and over 750 tribes from throughout the United States, Canada, and around the world. This three-day festival features over 3,000 traditional Native American dancers and singers competing for prizes and more.

Native artisans, crafters and traders will also be partaking, displaying and selling their work in the Indian Traders Market.

Admission for a one-day ticket for the Pow Wow is $20 for Friday or Saturday or $45 for a two-day wristband.

Per their website, the Gathering of Nations strongly recommends wearing a mask inside a building when social distancing is not possible. They reserve the right to reinstate the COVID-19 vaccination policy should cases rapidly increase.

6 AC Slater @ The Salt Yard

This Saturday, DJ AC Slater hits The Salt Yard West and is ready to rock the party.

The electronic dance DJ named after the “Saved by the Bell” jock has built a career off combining elements from house music along with dirty basslines. Slater has toured the globe multiple times and his sounds have been played at every major festival including EDC and Coachella. Tickets are currently on sale for $30 or two for $40 and the doors open at 9 p.m.

7 Seventies Night with DJ Fishbowl

If Silk Sonic has you feenin’ for ’70s music, then you are in luck. Come kick it at the Tractor Brewing Company Westside while DJ Fishbowl throws it down on the ones and twos. Expect funk, disco and classic rock, while Spectral Youth sells T-shirts to the audience. Tractor Brewing Company will also provide $1 off pints for the entire night. The event is Friday and runs from 6-11 p.m.