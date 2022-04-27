SFiFF participants competing for over $100,000 thanks to Panavision, Light Iron

The Santa Fe Independent Film Festival is getting some exciting collaboration for this year’s festival.

The festival announced that there will be over $100,000 in prize packages from Panavision and Light Iron to two juried award winners at the 2022 festival in October.

Panavision’s comprehensive offerings include unparalleled optics, proprietary camera and lighting systems, and state-of-the-art post-production services.

Light Iron, the post-production creative services division of Panavision, is recognized as an industry leader and pioneer in innovative, end-to-end file-based workflows and solutions. With physical facilities across North America, Light Iron also offers remote services on a global scale, enabling content creators anywhere to collaborate seamlessly with the company’s talented roster of artists.

“This is the latest opportunity that the Santa Fe Independent Film Festival is able to present for filmmakers,” says Jacques Painser, SFiFF artistic director. “We are honored that Panavision and Light Iron have chosen to award these packages in Santa Fe. I think it really speaks to the consistency of the support that the Santa Fe Independent Film Festival and the Santa Fe Film Institute have offered for filmmakers.”

According to Paisner, the winner of SFiFF’s Narrative Feature Award presented by Panavision will earn a $60,000 Panavision camera package and $30,000 post-production package from Light Iron, and SFiFF’s Best Narrative Short award-winner will receive a $15,000 camera package from Panavision. “By creating an opportunity for our award-winning filmmakers to access Panavision and Light Iron’s quality cameras and post-production services, SFiFF continues in its mission to support filmmakers and develop artistic quality in the cinematic arts,” Paisner says.

The upcoming SFiFF will take place Oct. 19—23.

SFiFF’s regular deadline is May 4. Filmmakers can learn more at santafeindependent.com/submit-a-film or submit online at filmfreeway.com/santafeindependentfilmfestival.

Paisner says the festival focuses on artistic excellence and serves as a creative center for film year-round, and as a presentation of the year’s top films each October.

