 Yjastros, The Orchestra of New Spain present ‘Quem Quæritis? A Flamenco Drama’ - Albuquerque Journal

Yjastros, The Orchestra of New Spain present ‘Quem Quæritis? A Flamenco Drama’

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Behind the scenes of “Quem Quæritis.” (Courtesy of
Deanna Encinias)

In February, Yjastros: The American Flamenco Repertory Company teamed up with Dallas-based The Orchestra of New Spain on a project.

After months of working together, “Quem Quæritis?” was born.

“This is more than a shepherd’s play or Christmas play,” says Joaquín Encinias, National Institute of Flamenco artistic director. “Even when we did it, it was after Christmas and we needed to find something more universal about the story.”

The production immerses audiences in New Mexico’s rich tradition of pastorelas, dramatizing the shepherd Bartolo’s journey and ultimate triumph over doubt and adversity.

Alongside Bartolo, played by Yjastros principal dancer Carlos Menchaca, the audience experiences passion and expression forged in the crucible of art.

The Orchestra of New Spain’s interpretation of works by Santiago de Murcia and other composers complements the flamenco dance.

Encinias, Marco Flores, and other artists at the forefront of flamenco and Spanish dance all have a hand in the choreography.

Members of Yjastros: The American Flamenco Repertory Company perform “Quem Quæritis.” (Courtesy of Christopher Michael Roybal)

Encinias spent months researching the story and went back all the way to the Baroque period.

“Carlos plays Bartolo and we follow the struggle of faith,” Encinias says. “The dance and music is all told through Baroque music.”

As Encinias continued his research, he was often enthralled by his findings.

“The story lends itself to the history of our tradition in the theater and in the traditions of the church,” he says. “I love telling this story of the doubting shepherd. It’s a very human story. It’s really uplifting and we’re doing it again after Easter. It’s been a wonderful experience for my company.”

The National Institute of Flamenco’s Yjastros has been presenting flamenco since 1999. The company is known for the combining the mosaic quality of the American repertory company with the authentic idiom of flamenco, creating a living archive of choreographic masterworks.

Encinias says “Quem Quæritis?” is the latest project for the company.

“We enjoy collaborating and pushing ourselves to the next level of dance,” Encinias says. “The whole dance company, our musicians and a chamber orchestra are all in full force.”

‘Quem Quæritis? A Flamenco Drama’
Featuring Yjastros and the Orchestra of New Spain

WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, April 29; 2 p.m. Saturday, April 30

WHERE: Albuquerque Journal Theatre at the National Hispanic Cultural Center, 1701 Fourth St. SW

HOW MUCH: $40-$70, plus fees; $5 discount for students, seniors and NHCC members; at nhccnm.org or 505-724-4771

Home » Entertainment » Yjastros, The Orchestra of New Spain present ‘Quem Quæritis? A Flamenco Drama’

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Yjastros, The Orchestra of New Spain present ‘Quem Quæritis? ...
Dance
The production immerses audiences in New ... The production immerses audiences in New Mexico's rich tradition of pastorelas, dramatizing the shepherd Bartolo's journey and ultimate triumph over doubt and adversity.
2
Robert Mirabal, Jock Soto team up again for 'Sacred ...
Dance
Festival Ballet Albuquerque and the National ... Festival Ballet Albuquerque and the National Hispanic Cultural Center to present 'Sacred Journeys III,' on Friday, April 22 through Sunday, April 24.
3
Cirque du Soleil’s ‘OVO’ makes stop at Rio Rancho ...
Dance
From mighty crickets to a hypnotic ... From mighty crickets to a hypnotic spider, "Ovo" exudes extraordinary showmanship to tickle the imagination.
4
The 'Nutcracker' gets a New Mexico twist
Dance
Even the classics get a New ... Even the classics get a New Mexico twist in "Nutcracker in the Land of Enchantment."Th ...
5
'The Nutcracker' to take the stage at Popejoy Hall
Dance
It's been over 18 months since ... It's been over 18 months since the dancers at New Mexico Ballet Company have stepped on stage. ...
6
'Intricate choreography': National Institute of Flamenco presents 'Yjastros By ...
Albuquerque News
Performances set for Friday, Saturday at ... Performances set for Friday, Saturday at National Hispanic Cultural Center
7
American Ballet Theatre Studio Company to make three NM ...
Arts
Dance is in Sascha Radetsky’s genetic ... Dance is in Sascha Radetsky’s genetic makeup. Though the dancer retired from American Ballet Theatre, he’s finding a new purpose as the artistic director ...
8
Indian Pueblo Cultural Center's balloon makes fiesta debut
Arts
It's been a year since Eyahne ... It's been a year since Eyahne on the Horizon had its maiden voyage. The hot air balloo ...
9
Party time: Summerfest returning to Nob Hill, West Side ...
Albuquerque News
Nob Hill and the West Side ... Nob Hill and the West Side will come alive with summer fun in early August.ABQ Summerf ...