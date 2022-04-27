 Albuquerque native's EP inspired by his home state - Albuquerque Journal

Albuquerque native’s EP inspired by his home state

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Albuquerque native Mel Ross will release the EP, “New Mexico” on Sunday, May 1, on digital platforms. (Courtesy of Daniel Brenden)

The sounds that live in Mel Ross’ head are ever changing.

Like a good student, Ross is aware of each note, which helps me grow within every moment.

The Albuquerque native is gearing up for a milestone moment as he is set to release his EP, “New Mexico,” on Sunday, May 1. The EP will be available on digital platforms.

The 24-year-old Rio Rancho High School alum lives in Los Angeles and he’s been on a fruitful journey of self discovery.

“I came to LA knowing I wanted to do music,” he says. “I wasn’t sure how to go about it. I had no concept of what do to.”

Ross went to fashion school in Los Angeles, where he went to study visual communication.

Music was also a way for Ross to learn about himself.

“When I was younger I wanted to get out of New Mexico and do something different,” he says. “As the journey for this album progressed, it helped me accept who I was and where I was from. New Mexico has influenced me a lot, which is why I named the EP after it. I appreciate how it’s molded me.”

Ross has always been writing songs, but it was during the pandemic when he had more time to do so.

“I felt really unhappy with myself and I didn’t know why,” he says. “(At the time), I didn’t have compassion for myself. I didn’t have access to a source of love for myself and that bled over into my art. I’ve written a lot and had so many great opportunities for myself. I decided to actively nurture myself in doing that, I began to have compassion for myself.”

“New Mexico” by Mel Ross

Those long days and nights of writing have led Ross to “New Mexico.”

“The EP has the stories of my high school relationship,” he says. “It was traumatic and it was a wonderful time. I’ve been able to process all of that. The songs are that exploration of that time.”

Ross has also been able to write from a comfortable place, which makes the art more honest.

“I’ve learned what being an artist actually is,” he says. “This is my actual purpose and what I’m dedicating myself to. This is the first time I’ve ever done it and I feel free.”

Ross has come a long way from learning piano with his teacher in Corrales. As he gets ready to released “New Mexico” to the world, here are a few things you didn’t know about the songwriter:

1 ” ‘Cry’ was the first song written for the EP.”

2 “I have a twin sister who lives in Albuquerque with her family.”

3 “I’ve been with my boyfriend for 7 years, he also serves as my creative director.”

4 “I funded the EP with money from my serving job at a Taiwanese spot in LA.”

5 “The majority of the EP was recorded at my producer’s studio in Ashland, Oregon.”

Journey to freedom
Albuquerque native Mel Ross is releasing his EP “New Mexico,” which was inspired by his time growing up in the state. It is available on all digital platforms beginning on Sunday, May 1.

Editor’s note: Venue Plus continues “In Case You Didn’t Know,” a weekly feature with fun tidbits about New Mexicans and their projects.

 

