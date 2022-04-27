 Snotty Nose Rez Kids to play Historic El Rey - Albuquerque Journal

Snotty Nose Rez Kids to play Historic El Rey

By Ivan Leonard / Journal Staff Writer

First Nations rap duo Snotty Nose Rez Kids will perform at the Historic El Rey Theater on Saturday, April 30. (Courtesy of Shane Greenberg)

As COVID-19 restrictions continue to loosen, more live shows are popping up to make up for lost time.

Beginning at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30, head out to the Historic El Rey and catch the Juno Award-nominated, Indigenous hip-hop duo Snotty Nose Rez Kids (SNRK).

“The audience should expect energy, energy and energy,” Young D said. “We put a lot of pride into our live shows and a lot of effort to make sure the audience goes home satisfied.”

The duo is made up of Darren “Young D” Metz and Quinton “Yung Trybez” Nyce, who met in high school. They started performing together in 2016.

SNRK is fresh off appearances at South By Southwest Conference & Festivals and Treefort Music Fest as they embark on a nationwide tour, and just recently the group posted a remix of LP standout “Red Sky At Night,” featuring Shad, fellow Canadian rapper, with production by Taabu.

The Haisla hip-hop duo hails from Kitimat, British Columbia, Canada, and is ready to integrate the audience into their unique style.

“Besides the last couple of days the tour has been going well,” Yung Trybez said. “After our first show, in Victoria (British Columbia, Canada), our bus broke down so we ended up missed out on a show but we made up with a last-minute show in another city.”

SNRK has put out four albums including 2021’s “Life After,” which is their most recent.

“Right now, our goals are to double up on what we did before and to not taking anything for granted,” Young D said. “We also want to tour as much as possible and put out as much music as possible.”

One artist the group would like to work with is a Navajo rapper from suburban Seattle.

“Right now we are looking at doing some work with Travis Thompson, who toured with Macklemore,” Yung Trybez said. “We have bucket list of people we are talking to and trying to work with now.”

For the duo, a lot of current hip-hop artists have helped shape their work.

“We draw a lot of influences ranging from the Drakes and the J Coles and Kendricks and Earth Gang as well,” Young D said.

“I think instead of looking for inspiration you like who you like,” Yung Trybez said.

On May 12, the group is set to perform alongside over 100 Indigenous youth performers at Canada’s Largest Indigenous Youth Performance.

“A lot of our roots and our background came from us doing youth shows and youth workshops,” Young D said.”We find it important to not lose sight of that and try to give back whenever we can.”

When the duo is not touring the United States and Canada, you may catch them keeping up on the NBA playoffs.

“Don’t sleep on the Raptors this year,” Yung Trybez said. “Though, as much as I want the Raptors to win the finals, I believe it will be either Phoenix or Golden State.”

Yung Trybez has his eyes on another team winning the prize.

“Philly is good but I want to see Kyrie Irving get another ring,” Yung Trybez said.

Snotty Nose Rez Kids
With Travis Thompson, Lindy Vision, Innastate, The Old Main and more

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30

WHERE: Historic El Rey Theater, 622 Central SW

HOW MUCH: $25 general admission, $40 VIP (21 and over), plus fees at holdmyticket.com

Home » Entertainment » Snotty Nose Rez Kids to play Historic El Rey

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Robert Mirabal, Jock Soto team up again for 'Sacred ...
Dance
Festival Ballet Albuquerque and the National ... Festival Ballet Albuquerque and the National Hispanic Cultural Center to present 'Sacred Journeys III,' on Friday, April 22 through Sunday, April 24.
2
Experts tackle the NM terrain in an episode of ...
Entertainment
The episode featuring New Mexico will ... The episode featuring New Mexico will air at 9 p.m. Monday, April 25, on USA Network.
3
The Teahouse in Santa Fe delivers an eclectic menu ...
Dining Reviews
The Teahouse offers a 10-page menu ... The Teahouse offers a 10-page menu of more than 150 global teas and sensational scones.
4
What’s happening in ABQ April 22-28: Dinosaurs, penguin trivia ...
Coming This Week
As we inch closer and closer ... As we inch closer and closer to summer, the urge to get outdoors has increased. Whether that involve ...
5
B2B Garden Brewery striving to be go-to venue for ...
Blogs
On the second Sunday of each ... On the second Sunday of each month, FolkMADS (Folk Music and Dance Society) will hold a jam session from 4 to 6 p.m. The ...
6
Songwriter Alec Benjamin back on the road, set to ...
Entertainment
His debut song 'Let Me Down ... His debut song 'Let Me Down Slowly,' was a top 10 hit.
7
From writing to producing, Bill Palmer is a creative ...
Entertainment
Bill Palmer runs the full facility ... Bill Palmer runs the full facility recording studio in Santa Fe – Torreón Studio.
8
Country rock outfit Reckless Kelly takes inspiration from America ...
Entertainment
Reckless Kelly will make a stop ... Reckless Kelly will make a stop in Albuquerque on Friday, April 22.
9
Albuquerque-based Ultimatum Pictures brings home prize for 'Unresolved Phenomena'
Blogs
'Unresolved Phenomena' picked up the award ... 'Unresolved Phenomena' picked up the award for best short film at the Cannes Film Festival.
10
Viking tale 'The Northman' is Robert Eggers' best film ...
Entertainment
'The Northman' is heavy-duty myth straight ... 'The Northman' is heavy-duty myth straight from the muck and the mud, told in song and ancient pagan ritual and hallucinatory cosmic visions.