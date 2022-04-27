Snotty Nose Rez Kids to play Historic El Rey

As COVID-19 restrictions continue to loosen, more live shows are popping up to make up for lost time.

Beginning at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30, head out to the Historic El Rey and catch the Juno Award-nominated, Indigenous hip-hop duo Snotty Nose Rez Kids (SNRK).

“The audience should expect energy, energy and energy,” Young D said. “We put a lot of pride into our live shows and a lot of effort to make sure the audience goes home satisfied.”

The duo is made up of Darren “Young D” Metz and Quinton “Yung Trybez” Nyce, who met in high school. They started performing together in 2016.

SNRK is fresh off appearances at South By Southwest Conference & Festivals and Treefort Music Fest as they embark on a nationwide tour, and just recently the group posted a remix of LP standout “Red Sky At Night,” featuring Shad, fellow Canadian rapper, with production by Taabu.

The Haisla hip-hop duo hails from Kitimat, British Columbia, Canada, and is ready to integrate the audience into their unique style.

“Besides the last couple of days the tour has been going well,” Yung Trybez said. “After our first show, in Victoria (British Columbia, Canada), our bus broke down so we ended up missed out on a show but we made up with a last-minute show in another city.”

SNRK has put out four albums including 2021’s “Life After,” which is their most recent.

“Right now, our goals are to double up on what we did before and to not taking anything for granted,” Young D said. “We also want to tour as much as possible and put out as much music as possible.”

One artist the group would like to work with is a Navajo rapper from suburban Seattle.

“Right now we are looking at doing some work with Travis Thompson, who toured with Macklemore,” Yung Trybez said. “We have bucket list of people we are talking to and trying to work with now.”

For the duo, a lot of current hip-hop artists have helped shape their work.

“We draw a lot of influences ranging from the Drakes and the J Coles and Kendricks and Earth Gang as well,” Young D said.

“I think instead of looking for inspiration you like who you like,” Yung Trybez said.

On May 12, the group is set to perform alongside over 100 Indigenous youth performers at Canada’s Largest Indigenous Youth Performance.

“A lot of our roots and our background came from us doing youth shows and youth workshops,” Young D said.”We find it important to not lose sight of that and try to give back whenever we can.”

When the duo is not touring the United States and Canada, you may catch them keeping up on the NBA playoffs.

“Don’t sleep on the Raptors this year,” Yung Trybez said. “Though, as much as I want the Raptors to win the finals, I believe it will be either Phoenix or Golden State.”

Yung Trybez has his eyes on another team winning the prize.

“Philly is good but I want to see Kyrie Irving get another ring,” Yung Trybez said.