Editorial: Solar manufacturing probe should deliver quick resolutions

Businesses like certainty. In fact, they need it to make long-term decisions. That’s why the U.S. Commerce Department’s investigation into solar manufacturing operations in Southeast Asia needs resolution ASAP.

The federal agency announced March 28 it’s investigating solar manufacturing operations in Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and Cambodia to determine if companies there are skirting import tariffs imposed on China by incorporating Chinese equipment and components into their products.

The investigation, which may not conclude until next April, has already paralyzed domestic solar manufacturers, including in New Mexico, because they can’t determine final project costs. Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and Cambodia supply more than 80% of the solar modules used in U.S. solar installations, and the Commerce Department could impose tariffs ranging from 50% to 250% on imported solar modules from Southeast Asia for acting as assembly fronts for China.That’s too much uncertainty, for too long, applied with too-wide a brush.

The CEO of New Mexico’s largest installation company says 100% of its utility-scale business operations are now either delayed or permanently canceled. Albuquerque-based Affordable Solar CEO Ryan Centerwall says his company hasn’t yet laid off any of its nearly 150 employees, but the longer the dispute lasts, the more likely layoffs become. Other Albuquerque-based companies could also suffer due to solar-related equipment price escalations, such as Array Technologies, which makes solar-tracking systems, and Unirac Inc., which makes solar system mounting platforms. The Solar Energy Industries Association estimates tariffs could cost up to 70,000 layoffs nationwide.

Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., tried to quash the investigation and is now urging the Commerce Department to rapidly end it and reject any new tariffs. While the road to clean energy needs to be fast-tracked, giving a free pass to those who circumvent rules, emit huge amounts of greenhouse gases/toxic chemicals during manufacturing or capitalize on slave labor is no way to pave it. There’s a middle ground that holds bad actors accountable, targets companies rather than entire countries and does it as quickly as possible. In the meantime, if companies are cleared of wrongdoing, they and their supply chain partners deserve to know that ASAP.

The Commerce Department has until August to make an expedited decision against tariffs. It absolutely needs to make a decision by then — preferably one that targets rule breakers, holds honest businesses harmless and allows our nation’s battle against climate change to continue.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.