Editorial: Let the 8th graders play!

By Albuquerque Journal Editorial Board

The recent decision by Albuquerque Public Schools to allow eighth-graders to play high school sports is a good one. The New Mexico Activities Association says APS was the last school district in the state keeping eighth-graders from playing on high school teams. As it stood, APS eighth-graders were restricted to the few sports offered by their middle schools — volleyball, basketball and track.

It’s important to be realistic and accept just a few players are talented enough to go on to play through high school, in college or to make a living playing a game. And there’s the very real risk of injuries, sometimes repetitive and lifelong. That said, sports teach valuable lessons — teamwork, resilience, dusting yourself off for the next challenge.

Adrian Ortega, APS district athletic director, says “in order to keep our kids off the streets and (from) getting into trouble, we have to allow them to have as many opportunities to compete in extracurricular activities as possible.”

Participation is a decision for eighth-graders and parents. If they are on board, and it helps a school field a team or keeps the “student” in front of “athlete,” we say, let ’em play.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.

