ABQ Pride says APD never asked to be in ’22 parade

By Suzi Alexander / President, Albuquerque Pride Inc.

Recently, the Albuquerque Pride board elected to exclude the Albuquerque Police Department as an entry in the 2022 Albuquerque Pride Parade. This decision was not made lightly, and previous interactions between law enforcement and specific members of our community needed to be reflected in that decision.

Historically, victims and suspects who are also members of the LGBTIQ+ community have been mistreated by law enforcement officers. Though there has been positive change, there is still work to been done to mend these relationships. I understand this decision has split the LGBTIQ+ community, as well as some of the residents of the city of Albuquerque. I want to set the record straight.

Albuquerque Pride is not against the police. I am not against the police. We completely support all law enforcement organizations. I have been involved with Albuquerque Pride for eight years. Albuquerque Pride is one of the best organizations I have ever been a part of. The decision did not come lightly; the Albuquerque Police Department has never been in the pride parade as an entry. ABQ Pride has always paid Albuquerque police overtime for traffic control and public safety.

In 2021, ABQ representative officer Chase Jewell reached out to ABQ Pride as the police department was implementing the Ambassador program, which would work with and heal the relationship between the LGBTIQ+ community and the police. ABQ Pride was excited this was a beginning. Jewell came to two meetings, and for the first time ever asked if APD could walk in the parade in uniform. We asked if APD could walk without wearing firearms; if so, we could accommodate. APD said members would not walk without firearms; we were not comfortable with that. We decided we would revisit the parade in 2022.

I personally fought for the Albuquerque Police Department to have a booth at PrideFest. After PrideFest 2021, we reached out to APD as we have a board member who agreed to work personally with the Ambassador program. We did not receive any response from APD until after the news story on the board’s decision. As PrideFest 2022 was approaching and we had no communication from APD, Albuquerque Pride did not know if APD was continuing with the program or even if it wanted to be a part of PrideFest this year.

ABQ Pride has received concerns from the community asking if APD will be at PrideFest, so we let officer Jewell know there would be a discussion regarding their presence at the April 10 meeting. I want to make it clear the Albuquerque Police Department did not request to be in the pride parade, nor did they ask to be a part of PrideFest 2022. Albuquerque Pride is willing to continue with the communication and work with APD and the Ambassador program. We want to continue what was started in 2021 and to heal the relationship between the LGBTIQ+ community and all law enforcement agencies.

