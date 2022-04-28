UNM celebrates its best academic work by athletes

The University of New Mexico annual Lobo Scholar-Athlete Banquet returned after a two-year COVID hiatus with a festive affair at the UNM Student Union Building on Wednesday night, with women’s tennis taking home top honors and the Athletic Director’s Cup for the team with the highest GPA.

Additionally, the women’s basketball team was honored with the Athletic Council’s Most Improved Award with a 3.21 GPA, and 12 senior student-athletes were honored for graduating with a 4.0 grade point average.

The awards were some of the many handed out at the department’s largest academic banquet. In addition, 252 student-athletes were named Lobo Scholar-Athletes for having a 3.2 cumulative GPA.

One of the top honors bestowed are the 4.0 Awards. Presented to student-athletes that graduate with a 4.00 grade point average, a group of student-athletes were presented with engraved business card holders. Those winners were Andrea Howard (softball), Camillo Dunninger (men’s track &field), Hannah Herring (spirit), Isabela Nellos (women’s cross country), Marthe Roee (women’s track & field), Olivia O’Keefe (women’s track & field), Peyton Robinson (softball), Raine Gavino (swimming and diving), Rosalinda Pacheco (women’s track & field), Myu Kageyama (women’s tennis), Paris Dalton (women’s soccer) and Yue Lin “Polly” Chen (women’s tennis).