Aggie women, Lobo pair earn way to NCAA Albuquerque golf regional

By Steve Virgen / Journal Assistant Sports Editor

The NCAA Albuquerque Regional for women’s golf won’t lack New Mexico flavor when the three-day event takes place at the UNM Championship Course May 9-11.

University of New Mexico juniors Jenny Lertsadwattana and Lauren Lehigh were selected as individuals to compete in the event, while New Mexico State, the Western Athletic Conference champion, will be coming to Albuquerque for the regional, the NCAA announced on Wednesday.

Lauren Lehigh

However, the host team won’t be there; UNM had hoped for an at-large berth that did not come.

“It’s highly disappointing for the team,” UNM coach Jill Trujillo said. “They are such a special group of women who worked really hard all year long and had one goal in mind. We are of course excited for Jenny and Laura to get in. They would like nothing more for their team to be there. It happens, and it happened. We have to move on and support the two to get into the NCAA Championships.”

The Lobos were ranked No. 61 in the latest Golfstat national rankings. They finished second at the Mountain West Championship last week, 30 strokes behind champion San Jose State, the No. 1 seed at the Ann Arbor Regional in Michigan.

But UNM also finished 13th out of 18 teams at the Chambers Bay Invitational at Chambers Bay Golf Course, April 11-12, and dropped their national ranking from 53 to 62. Trujillo feels that most likely determined their fate to gain an at-large bid.

For the first time in NCAA history, there will be six women’s regional tournaments, an increase from four in previous years. There are 12 teams and six additional individuals playing at each regional.

The top four teams and top two individuals not already on an advancing team will qualify for the NCAA Championships May 20-25 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

This will be the second NCAA appearance for Lertsadwattana and Lehigh, as both competed last year when the Lobos played in the NCAA Columbus Regional.

Lertsadwattana has the lowest average for UNM at 74.17, and Lehigh is right behind her at 74.37. Both have a top-5 finish, Lertsadwattana’s coming at the UNM Championship Course

Napat ‘Jenny’ Lertsadwattana

when she finished third in the Branch Law Firm/Dick McGuire Invitational on Sept. 14. Lehigh tied for third at the MW Championship at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California, where Lertsadwattana tied for 10th.

Oregon, the Pac-12 champion, is the top seed at the Albuquerque Regional, which also includes Florida, Texas, Arizona, Georgia, TCU, Louisville, North Texas, Oklahoma, Sam Houston State and Northern Arizona.

Texas, the Big 12 champion, is coached by Ryan Murphy, a former Lobo golfer and assistant coach.

New Mexico State is coached by Danny Bowen, a former Aggie and Eldorado High standout. He was named WAC Coach of the Year award for the third straight year after leading the Aggies to their 11th WAC title in his fourth year as head coach.

New Mexico State says this is the 20th time the program has qualified for an NCAA regional.

Amelia McKee and Alison Gastelum earned first-team All-WAC honors, as McKee, a junior, finished second at the WAC finale and Gastelum, a sophomore, tied for fifth.

“We feel very confident heading to the Albuquerque Regional,” Bowen said in a release. “We’ve competed there a couple times within the past year, so the whole team has had the chance to see the course in tournament conditions. Although we haven’t had a whole lot of success as a team there recently, we can build on some great individual rounds that a couple of the girls have had. All of the regionals are going to be extremely difficult to get through now that only 4 teams advance so we’ll need our best tournament of the year to have a chance. Looking forward to the opportunity for this group.”

May 9-11
NCAA Albuquerque women’s golf regional, UNM Championship Course

