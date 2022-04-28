 High school researchers wow judges at symposium - Albuquerque Journal

High school researchers wow judges at symposium

By Esteban Candelaria / Journal Staff Writer

Sherwin Thiyagarajan, an Albuquerque School of Excellence senior, presents his project predicting professional basketball game scores at a science symposium Friday in Albuquerque. (Michael Walls/Office of Naval Research)

What were you up to in the last few months of the school year when you were in high school?

For around 225 students touted as the country’s top high school STEM talent, last weekend meant putting their original research on display for judges from the U.S. Army, Navy and Air Force during the Junior Science and Humanities Symposium held in Albuquerque.

“It’s exciting to see these high school students working at such a sophisticated level, connecting what they learned in their STEM classes to uncover new discoveries,” said Erika Shugart, executive director of the National Science Teaching Association, which administered the event.

The Embassy Suites hotel reverberated Friday with the chatter of eager young researchers presenting their work to judges roaming around with clipboards or seated at tables as some students narrated from behind podiums.

During Saturday’s awards banquet, 48 students’ names were read for tuition scholarships of up to $12,000 for oral presentations sponsored by the Tri-Service, or the U.S. Army, Navy and Air Force, or up to $550 in cash prizes for poster presentations.

Sherwin Thiyagarajan, an Albuquerque School of Excellence senior, endeavored to predict professional basketball game scores using machine learning partly based on a Markov chain, a mathematical system that uses one situation or set of values to predict future ones.

“I’m a basketball player, I’ve played for my school for six years. Essentially, it’s my passion, it’s the thing that I use to escape from other stressors,” he said. “JSHS gave me the opportunity to do some research about basketball and have fun with it while also learning at the same time.”

Out of more than 8,000 students, 224 become finalists.

The national symposium is held each year as a culmination of 49 regional symposiums across the country and recognizes, U.S. Air Force Chief Scientist Victoria Coleman told finalists, “the strengths that you as students bring to the science and technology endeavor that we at the Department of Defense depend on for the future of our country.”

It was last held in Albuquerque in 2019, also the last time it was organized in person.

“Returning to an in-person event for the first time since 2019 was rewarding for not only our national finalists, but all of the mentors, teachers, military personnel and staff in attendance,” said project manager Andrea Malenya.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » High school researchers wow judges at symposium

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
High school researchers wow judges at symposium
ABQnews Seeker
What were you up to in ... What were you up to in the last few months of the school year when you were in high school? For around 225 students ...
2
APS funding, spending has increased while enrollment has declined
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque Public Schools has been steadily ... Albuquerque Public Schools has been steadily losing students for years and currently has 400 more teachers and staff members than it should. Yet student ...
3
BernCo strengthens cybersecurity policy
ABQnews Seeker
About four months after a ransomware ... About four months after a ransomware attack forced partial closure and halted many of its operations, Bernalillo County has adopted a new cybersecurity policy. ...
4
NM takes ‘baby step’ toward open primaries
2022 election
For the first time, New Mexico's ... For the first time, New Mexico's independent voters this year can show up at the polls in a primary election and cast a ballot. ...
5
COVID-19 cases on an uptick — as expected
ABQnews Seeker
As predicted, weekly COVID-19 case counts ... As predicted, weekly COVID-19 case counts in New Mexico have ticked up 48% in a recent two-week period, according to state Health Department epidemiology ...
6
ART bus driver hits bicyclist near Downtown
ABQnews Seeker
A bicyclist is in critical condition ... A bicyclist is in critical condition after being struck by an Albuquerque Rapid Transit bus Tuesday night near Downtown Albuquerque. Albuquerque Police Department spokeswoman ...
7
Young boy, 2 adults killed in Denver shooting
ABQnews Seeker
A man, a woman and a ... A man, a woman and a young boy were found dead in an apartment Tuesday after being shot multiple times, police said. Investigators don't ...
8
Lightning, high winds could fuel blazes this week, fire ...
ABQnews Seeker
Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire has now ... Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire has now burned more than 60,000 acres
9
How live ammo got on set focus of 'Rust' ...
ABQnews Seeker
Sheriff says no-one is 'off the ... Sheriff says no-one is 'off the hook when it comes to criminal charges'