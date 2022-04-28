Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

LAS VEGAS, N.M. – Kayt C. Peck is a recently retired firefighter, so she understands the ravenous and indiscriminate appetite of wildland blazes, and feared for her two-story log cabin in Rociada.

But Peck is a poet also, and, even after she learned that the Calf Canyon Fire cremated her home, she took comfort in the fact that memories are fireproof.

Peck, 68, who is serving as the first poet laureate of Las Vegas, was thinking of her mother’s music box, one of the many things lost in the burned house, when she wrote a poem she titled “Memories Don’t Burn.”

The memory did not burn – not of the music, nor my mother’s gentle smile.

The wildfire could not rob me of that.

Memories don’t burn.

What if?

On Sunday, Peck got the grim news about her house from a text sent by neighbors. She wrote the poem on Monday.

“I got a note from a woman who had lost a house to a tornado and, years later, lost a house to a fire,” Peck said. “She said all the condolences she had received over the years had not helped her as much as my poem.”

Writing the poem was therapeutic for Peck, soothing to some degree. But the firefighter in her won’t allow her to stop second-guessing herself every now and then.

About six weeks ago, she retired as assistant fire chief for the Sapello-Rociada-San Ignacio Volunteer Fire Department, one of several northern New Mexico fire departments she has worked with since 2002.

Her house was across a road from wildland. She thought at first radiant heat might have touched off the blaze that destroyed her home.

“But now I think it was a spot fire, embers coming over,” she said. “I would not have done it, of course, because I value my life more than my stuff. But I wonder what if I had stayed with a garden hose.”

That’s just what she warned her Rociada neighbors not to do, spending most of the night that the Calf Canyon Fire exploded calling them and telling them to get out.

She has been staying with friends in Las Vegas and had also moved Charlie Horse, her 26-year-old gelding quarter horse, there.

But what now?

Peck moved to the Las Vegas area in 2001, and loves the people, the history, the stories and the landscape. But her future is uncertain. Will she remain in northern New Mexico, travel awhile, settle somewhere else?

“I’ve got all kinds of neighbors who have said they would help me clean up,” she said. “I had one who said it would be a tragedy to lose me as a neighbor.”

I got that

On Wednesday, Peck was in her pickup truck waiting for a friend who was bringing a horse trailer to help her move Charlie Horse to a more permanent living area.

One thing Peck has decided is that she is going to Odessa, Texas, for a while to help a friend get a food trailer business up and running, and she wanted to make sure her horse has a good place to be while she is away.

Charlie Horse is about 16 hands tall and was a good team-roping horse before he strained a tendon. He trotted right up to the gate when Peck and her friend, Lorenzo Montoya Jr., arrived.

Montoya, 35, works for the New Mexico Fire Marshal doing fire inspections and code enforcement. He and Peck met when he was a firefighter.

Charlie Horse was not all that anxious to get into Montoya’s trailer, but a little grain convinced him to give it a try.

It’s a short drive to Teddi Swidinsky’s 64-acre property near the Las Vegas Municipal Airport. Swidinsky, 53, is a general surgeon, but she does animal rescue as well. She has seven dogs, five cats, and had five horses before Charlie Horse’s arrival made it six.

Peck and Swidinsky do not know each other well, but Peck was looking for a place to keep a horse and Swidinsky had a place. That’s the way things go here, especially since the fires started.

You need a horse trailer. I have one. Your horse needs pasture. I got that.

Making new memories

Peck grew up on a farm and ranch near Dalhart, Texas. She loved that life, but she loves stories, too.

“I come from a long line of storytellers,” she said. “I am mostly Irish and Cherokee. When I was little, I would sneak into my dad’s (home) office and peck on his typewriter. That was before I knew how to write, but I knew the story.”

Now, she has more than a half dozen novels to her credit, a few magic realism, the others contemporary Westerns.

“I want to write my fiction. I want to write my poetry,” she said. “What I might do is get a travel trailer. I want to do some research in Oklahoma for a murder mystery involving fracking. I want to visit an elderly aunt in Arkansas. I want to make new memories.

“And I have an idea for a memoir.”

Memories don’t burn.