 50-MW solar array sending power to ABQ - Albuquerque Journal

50-MW solar array sending power to ABQ

By Kevin Robinson-Avila / Journal Staff Writer

A new 50-megawatt solar array at the Jicarilla Apache Nation was inaugurated earlier this month. (Courtesy of PNM)

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

Renewable generation is now powering up nearly nine-tenths of all government operations in Albuquerque, following the inauguration of a new, 50-megawatt solar array at the Jicarilla Apache Nation.

Mayor Tim Keller joined with public officials from Deming and Silver City, and from Santa Fe and Grant counties, to celebrate the plant’s opening on Earth Day last Friday. All five local governments helped fund the project – along with Deming Public Schools, Western New Mexico University and Walmart – through a first-of-its-kind public-private collaboration with Public Service Company of New Mexico.

Under that partnership, dubbed the PNM Direct Solar program, the utility will distribute all electricity generated among the participating entities, helping them achieve renewable goals while lowering their long-term power costs.

For Albuquerque, the newly inaugurated plant – combined with other rooftop solar systems built by the city in recent years – is now supplying 88% of government electricity, Keller said during last Friday’s celebration at La Fonda hotel in Santa Fe.

“It’s a landmark, transformational project for the city,” Keller said. “It makes us the most-solar government of any city in the country.”

Keller set a goal of 100% renewable energy for city operations when he first took office in 2017.

That ushered in accelerated development of rooftop systems, solar-equipped parking structures, energy efficiency retrofits at city buildings, adoption of electric vehicles and construction of charging stations.

But to reach 100% renewables, the city needed a utility-scale project, Keller said. And it needed partners to pursue it, which the Direct Solar program offered.

“We needed a giant solar plant, not just rooftop systems, so we partnered with PNM and others,” Keller said. “That’s what it takes – the community coming together in a full-ranging partnership. … That’s allowed us to move much, much faster.”

The facility is located on some 500 acres at Jicarilla, which already had a transmission line connecting to PNM’s grid, lowering project costs.

There are no property taxes at Jicarilla, but the tribe will receive $1.5 million in land lease payments for hosting the plant, which is now the third-largest utility-scale solar array currently operating on tribal lands in the U.S.

Spanish energy company Repsol built the facility, marking that firm’s first solar development project in the U.S., Chief Operating Officer Federico Toro said at Friday’s celebration.

“It will supply enough electricity to power the equivalent of 16,000 homes,” Toro told event participants.

Repsol is now under contract with PNM to build a second 50-MW solar array with 20 MW of backup battery storage at Jicarilla. The company broke ground in mid-April on that project, which is one of four solar facilities PNM plans to replace the coal-fired San Juan Generating Station after it shuts down later this year.

Taken together, those four planned solar facilities, which are of different sizes, will provide a total of 600 MW of renewable generation, with 300 MW of backup battery storage.

Home » Business » Energy » 50-MW solar array sending power to ABQ

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
50-MW solar array sending power to ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
City government operations getting 88% of ... City government operations getting 88% of electricity from renewables
2
NM takes 'baby step' toward open primaries
2022 election
New law allows independent voters to ... New law allows independent voters to switch parties at polls to cast ballot in primaries
3
High school researchers wow judges at symposium
ABQnews Seeker
What were you up to in ... What were you up to in the last few months of the school year when you were in high school? For around 225 students ...
4
APS funding, spending has increased while enrollment has declined
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque Public Schools has been steadily ... Albuquerque Public Schools has been steadily losing students for years and currently has 400 more teachers and staff members than it should. Yet student ...
5
BernCo strengthens cybersecurity policy
ABQnews Seeker
About four months after a ransomware ... About four months after a ransomware attack forced partial closure and halted many of its operations, Bernalillo County has adopted a new cybersecurity policy. ...
6
COVID-19 cases on an uptick — as expected
ABQnews Seeker
As predicted, weekly COVID-19 case counts ... As predicted, weekly COVID-19 case counts in New Mexico have ticked up 48% in a recent two-week period, according to state Health Department epidemiology ...
7
ART bus driver hits bicyclist near Downtown
ABQnews Seeker
A bicyclist is in critical condition ... A bicyclist is in critical condition after being struck by an Albuquerque Rapid Transit bus Tuesday night near Downtown Albuquerque. Albuquerque Police Department spokeswoman ...
8
Young boy, 2 adults killed in Denver shooting
ABQnews Seeker
A man, a woman and a ... A man, a woman and a young boy were found dead in an apartment Tuesday after being shot multiple times, police said. Investigators don't ...
9
Lightning, high winds could fuel blazes this week, fire ...
ABQnews Seeker
Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire has now ... Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire has now burned more than 60,000 acres