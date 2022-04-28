Best Buddies walk Saturday at Albuquerqe Academy

The Best Buddies Friendship Walk in support of inclusion for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities will be held Saturday at the Albuquerque Academy, 6400 Wyoming NE. Check-in begins at 8 a.m. and the walk starts at 9 a.m.

A dance party will be held on the outdoor track following the walk.

Best Buddies New Mexico is part of Best Buddies International, a nonprofit that promotes a global volunteer movement that encourages one-to-one friendships with people who have developmental and intellectual disabilities, as well as promotes job training, job placement and leadership development for those individuals.

Since 2009, more than 400,000 participants have participated in friendship walks held in communities across the country, raising more than $25 million in support of friendship programs in all 50 states.

Best Buddies founder, Anthony K. Shriver, said in a news release that he was inspired by the enthusiasm generated by the Best Buddies mission in Albuquerque.

“The participants significantly impact the lives of those with special abilities, and the employer partners in this community have empowered these individuals, and are actively making not just Albuquerque, but the world, a more inclusive place,” he said.

Participants can register in advance for the Saturday event at bestbuddiesfriendshipwalk.org/newmexico, or they can register on-site prior to the event. People can also make donations through the website to teams of walkers, or they can make a general donation to Best Buddies.