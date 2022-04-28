 Best Buddies walk Saturday at Albuquerqe Academy - Albuquerque Journal

Best Buddies walk Saturday at Albuquerqe Academy

By ABQJournal News Staff

The Best Buddies Friendship Walk in support of inclusion for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities will be held Saturday at the Albuquerque Academy, 6400 Wyoming NE. Check-in begins at 8 a.m. and the walk starts at 9 a.m.

A dance party will be held on the outdoor track following the walk.

bright spot logoBest Buddies New Mexico is part of Best Buddies International, a nonprofit that promotes a global volunteer movement that encourages one-to-one friendships with people who have developmental and intellectual disabilities, as well as promotes job training, job placement and leadership development for those individuals.

Since 2009, more than 400,000 participants have participated in friendship walks held in communities across the country, raising more than $25 million in support of friendship programs in all 50 states.

Best Buddies founder, Anthony K. Shriver, said in a news release that he was inspired by the enthusiasm generated by the Best Buddies mission in Albuquerque.

“The participants significantly impact the lives of those with special abilities, and the employer partners in this community have empowered these individuals, and are actively making not just Albuquerque, but the world, a more inclusive place,” he said.

Participants can register in advance for the Saturday event at bestbuddiesfriendshipwalk.org/newmexico, or they can register on-site prior to the event. People can also make donations through the website to teams of walkers, or they can make a general donation to Best Buddies.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Best Buddies walk Saturday at Albuquerqe Academy

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
50-MW solar array sending power to ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
City government operations getting 88% of ... City government operations getting 88% of electricity from renewables
2
Best Buddies walk Saturday at Albuquerqe Academy
ABQnews Seeker
Support inclusion and enjoy an outdoor ... Support inclusion and enjoy an outdoor dance party
3
NM Museum of Natural History & Science names 3 ...
ABQnews Seeker
Museum's deputy director is currently serving ... Museum's deputy director is currently serving as acting director
4
High school researchers wow military judges at national symposium ...
ABQnews Seeker
Students competed for up to $12,000 ... Students competed for up to $12,000 in tuition scholarships
5
Bernalillo County issues an upgrade to cybersecurity policy after ...
ABQnews Seeker
Jan. 5 ransomware attack closed Downtown ... Jan. 5 ransomware attack closed Downtown offices
6
Dow questions Ronchetti’s Trump loyalty
2022 election
5 candidates to face off in ... 5 candidates to face off in GOP primary June 7
7
COVID-19 cases on an uptick -- as expected
ABQnews Seeker
Rise in cases is attributed to ... Rise in cases is attributed to the BA.2 subvariant of the omicron variant
8
NM takes 'baby step' toward open primaries
2022 election
New law allows independent voters to ... New law allows independent voters to switch parties at polls to cast ballot in primaries
9
APS funding, spending has increased while enrollment has declined
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque Public Schools has been steadily ... Albuquerque Public Schools has been steadily losing students for years and currently has 400 more teachers and staff members than it should. Yet student ...