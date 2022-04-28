Legal Notices-Government

CITY OF RIO RANCHO

IFB 22-PW-021

WELL 13R EQUIPPING AND SITE IMPROVEMENTS

Due to the current health concerns and the changing environment in respect to COVID-19 the City is requesting all bid submissions be submitted via email to anggallegos@rrnm.gov no later than 10:00 AM MST on June 1, 2022. The City will conduct the public bid opening and reading of bids received via the GoToMeeting service. A link will be provided on the City’s website. Bidders must submit their original bid in a sealed envelope or container via USPS, other mailing services or hand deliver no later than 4:00 PM MST on June 2, 2022 to the address specified in the bid document. Bidders will be deemed Non-Responsive if original physical bid submissions are received after the aforementioned date.

Project Description:

The City of Rio Rancho is soliciting formal bids for the equipping of Well 13R with a new 600 gpm pump, including a new variable frequency drive, onsite generated sodium hypochlorite system, and associated valves and piping. Constructing a new CMU Well building, including onsite associated grading and site piping modifications. Replacing existing Arsenic Treatment Facility (ATF) appurtenances and system startup. Removal and disposal of the existing well building including capping and abandonment of existing Well 13. Site modifications including grading and drainage improvements, access roads, and removal and replacement of chain link fence.

A Mandatory Pre-Bid meeting will be held on-site on May 12, 2022 at 10:00 AM MST at 3301 Northern Boulevard NW (Well Site 13 at Northern Boulevard and Encino Road NW).

Plans, Specifications and other Contract Documents, including instructions to Bidders and Bid Forms files are available on the City of Rio Rancho’s IFB/RFP Postings web page via the following link in electronic format only:

https://rrnm-gov.bonfirehub.com/portal/

?tab=openOpportunities.

NOTICE: The City of Rio Rancho Procurement Code, Section 36.37, paragraph B, notes that New Mexico criminal statutes impose felony penalties for illegal bribes, gratuities, and kickbacks.

This IFB is issued on behalf of the City of Rio Rancho by the Purchasing Division, which is the SOLE POINT OF CONTACT DURING THE PROCUREMENT PROCESS. Any inquires or requests during the procurement process shall be directed to the following point of contact:

Issuing Office:

City of Rio Rancho

Purchasing and Contracts

Division

3200 Civic Center Circle NE, Suite 300

Rio Rancho, NM 87144

(505) 891-5064

Journal: April 28, 2022