Legal Notices-Government

Bids can be downloaded from our website, www.generalservices.state.nm.us/statepurchasing, Questions? Call (505) 827-0472.
Sealed bids will be publicly opened online via Microsoft Teams at 2:00 PM, MST/MDT on dates indicated. Request for Proposals are due at time indicated inside RFP and are not opened publicly.
5/12/22
20-00000-22-00049
GSD
Security Guard Services
5/17/22
20-66500-22-77523
DOH
Rainin Pipettes and Tips, and Consumables
5/30/22
20-80500-22-16962
NMDOT
Septic Tank Pumping
District 5
