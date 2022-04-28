 Legal Notices-Government - Albuquerque Journal

Bids can be downloaded from our website, www.generalservices.state.nm.us/statepurchasing, Questions? Call (505) 827-0472.

Sealed bids will be publicly opened online via Microsoft Teams at 2:00 PM, MST/MDT on dates indicated. Request for Proposals are due at time indicated inside RFP and are not opened publicly.

https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_NDBmNmQzMDUtNzNjYi00YzUyLTkyOGEtMTE5ZDZiMGRhOGE2%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%2204aa6bf4-d436-426f-bfa4-04b7a70e60ff%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%2217362856-1f15-4445-851c-d0a4af6e7161%22%7d

5/12/22
20-00000-22-00049
GSD
Security Guard Services

5/17/22
20-66500-22-77523
DOH
Rainin Pipettes and Tips, and Consumables

5/30/22
20-80500-22-16962
NMDOT
Septic Tank Pumping
District 5

Journal: April 28, 2022

