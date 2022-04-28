Legal Notices-Government

EDD-NMMS-2023-2

TITLE: Economic Development Department: New Mexico MainStreet Program

PURPOSE: The purpose of this Request for Proposals (RFP) is to select an offeror to provide professional services as a MainStreet Promotions Revitalization Specialist consultant to the New Mexico MainStreet Program under the Economic Development Department.

ISSUANCE: The Request for Proposals will be issued on April 28, 2022. Offerors interested in obtaining a copy may access and download the document from the Internet on April 28, 2022 at the following address:

https://edd.newmexico.gov/

community-development/mainstreet-program

PROCUREMENT MANAGER:

Questions should be addressed to the Procurement Manager:

Julie Blanke

New Mexico MainStreet

Economic Development

Department

Joseph Montoya Building

PO Box 20003

Santa Fe, NM 87504-5003

Email: Julie.blanke@state.nm.us

Phone: 505-753-8860

MANDATORY PRE-PROPOSAL CONFERENCE:

A mandatory pre-proposal conference will be held virtually on May 3, 2022 at 9:00 am MDT via Zoom:

Join Zoom Meeting:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/

88224757194?pwd=ekJSTGh6eGp5M3BiWmJLeCs2L1BHZz09

Meeting ID: 882 2475 7194

Passcode: 009733

Phone audio:

+1 720 707 2699

PROPOSAL DUE DATE AND TIME: Proposals must be received by the Procurement Manager or her designee no later than 12:00 noon MDT on May 20, 2022.

Proposals received after this deadline will not be accepted.

Journal: April 28, 2022