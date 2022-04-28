Legal Notices-Government

EDD-NMMS-2023-3
TITLE: Economic Development Department: New Mexico MainStreet Program
PURPOSE: The purpose of this Request for Proposals (RFP) is to select an offeror to provide professional services as a MainStreet Property Redevelopment Revitalization Specialist consultant to the New Mexico MainStreet Program under the Economic Development Department.
ISSUANCE: The Request for Proposals will be issued on April 28, 2022. Offerors interested in obtaining a copy may access and download the document from the Internet on April 28, 2022 at the following address:
https://edd.newmexico.gov/
community-development/mainstreet-program
PROCUREMENT MANAGER:
Questions should be addressed to the Procurement Manager:
Julie Blanke
New Mexico MainStreet
Economic Development
Department
Joseph Montoya Building
PO Box 20003
Santa Fe, NM 87504-5003
Email: Julie.blanke@state.nm.us
Phone: 505-753-8860
MANDATORY PRE-PROPOSAL CONFERENCE:
A mandatory pre-proposal conference will be held virtually on May 3, 2022 at 10:00 am MDT via Zoom:
Join Zoom Meeting:
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/
81894912511?pwd=VDYzUVRZMWhzT1NtYi82aVZZNUdXZz09
Meeting ID: 818 9491 2511
Passcode: 597115
Phone audio:
+1 720 707 2699
PROPOSAL DUE DATE AND TIME: Proposals must be received by the Procurement Manager or her designee no later than 12:00 noon MDT on May 20, 2022.
Proposals received after this deadline will not be accepted.
