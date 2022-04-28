Legal Notices-Government

NEW MEXICO HIGHLANDS UNIVERSITY

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL #22-004

NGIP: 98831

New Mexico Highlands University is seeking proposals from qualified golf operators with the purpose of operating, maintaining and marketing its 9-hole Gene Torres Golf Course located at 200 Mills Avenue, Las Vegas, NM 87701. Request for Proposal Number RFP 22-004.

A mandatory site visit at the Golf Course will be held on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 11:00 AM. If you are not able to attend the prescheduled Monday Site Visit, you must schedule with POC another time on either May 10, 2022 or May 11, 2022. Gene Torres Golf Course is located at 200 Mills Avenue, Las Vegas, NM 87701.

All proposals must be in NMHU’s Purchasing Department prior to 2:00 pm local time on Thursday, May 12, 2022 . Proposals received after that time will not be accepted. Proposals will not be opened publicly.

All proposals shall comply with the New Mexico Procurement Code, and applicable federal, State and local laws.

NMHU reserves the right to waive irregularities, reject any or all proposals, cancel this RFP for any reason and at any time, and/or award a contract that is in its best interest. No offeror may withdraw proposal for ninety (90) calendar days after the actual date of the opening.

RFP 22-004 will be available and solicited through Vendor Registry at: https://vrapp.vendorregistry.com.

RFP documents may also be obtained by emailing rfp@nmhu.edu.

To register at Vendor Registry, follow three steps below:

1. www.nmhu.edu/

purchasing-department

2. Click “Information for

Vendors Link

3. Click Vendor Registration,

complete instructions

Journal: April 28, 2022