 Legal Notices-Government - Albuquerque Journal

Legal Notices-Government

By Albuquerque Journal Legals

RFP #NM-060222
Request for Proposals
for
Indefinite Delivery-Indefinite Quantity
Construction Contracts
in the
State of New Mexico

Proposal Due Date:
June 02, 2022, 4:30 p.m., Central Time

Sourcewell, a State of Minnesota local government entity and public agency, is issuing this Request for Proposals (RFP) on behalf of its participating entities to create indefinite delivery-indefinite quantity construction (IDIQ) contracts that may be used by those participating entities for projects related to construction or the repair, alteration, modernization, or renovation of buildings, structures, or other real property.

This RFP consists of the following parts:
1. Request for Proposals,
including Map of Regions
2. Template IDIQ Construction Contract
3. IDIQ Contract General
Terms and Conditions
4. Construction Task Catalogs
5. Technical Specifications

A full copy of the RFP can be found on the Sourcewell Procurement Portal (proportal.sourcewell-mn.gov), and only proposals submitted through the Sourcewell Procurement Portal will be considered. Proposals are due no later than June 02, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. Central Time, and late proposals will not be considered.

Journal: April 28, May 5, 2022

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Legal Notices-Government

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
'Memories don't burn'
ABQnews Seeker
Wildfire robs retired Rociada firefighter of ... Wildfire robs retired Rociada firefighter of her home, but not her spirit
2
APS funding has increased while enrollment continues to fall, ...
ABQnews Seeker
Study also finds student success in ... Study also finds student success in APS has foundered
3
NM takes 'baby step' toward open primaries
2022 election
New law allows independent voters to ... New law allows independent voters to switch parties at polls to cast ballot in primaries
4
50-MW solar array sending power to ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
City government operations getting 88% of ... City government operations getting 88% of electricity from renewables
5
COVID-19 cases on an uptick -- as expected
ABQnews Seeker
Rise in cases is attributed to ... Rise in cases is attributed to the BA.2 subvariant of the omicron variant
6
Dow questions Ronchetti’s Trump loyalty
2022 election
5 candidates to face off in ... 5 candidates to face off in GOP primary June 7
7
Bernalillo County issues an upgrade to cybersecurity policy after ...
ABQnews Seeker
Jan. 5 ransomware attack closed Downtown ... Jan. 5 ransomware attack closed Downtown offices
8
'Beyond Van Gogh' extended through May 30
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico wants more of Vincent ... New Mexico wants more of Vincent van Gogh. 'Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience' has extended its run in Albuquerque through May 30. It ...
9
High school researchers wow military judges at national symposium ...
ABQnews Seeker
Students competed for up to $12,000 ... Students competed for up to $12,000 in tuition scholarships
10
NM Museum of Natural History & Science names 3 ...
ABQnews Seeker
Museum's deputy director is currently serving ... Museum's deputy director is currently serving as acting director