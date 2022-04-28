Legal Notices-Government

RFP #NM-060222

Request for Proposals

for

Indefinite Delivery-Indefinite Quantity

Construction Contracts

in the

State of New Mexico

Proposal Due Date:

June 02, 2022, 4:30 p.m., Central Time

Sourcewell, a State of Minnesota local government entity and public agency, is issuing this Request for Proposals (RFP) on behalf of its participating entities to create indefinite delivery-indefinite quantity construction (IDIQ) contracts that may be used by those participating entities for projects related to construction or the repair, alteration, modernization, or renovation of buildings, structures, or other real property.

This RFP consists of the following parts:

1. Request for Proposals,

including Map of Regions

2. Template IDIQ Construction Contract

3. IDIQ Contract General

Terms and Conditions

4. Construction Task Catalogs

5. Technical Specifications

A full copy of the RFP can be found on the Sourcewell Procurement Portal (proportal.sourcewell-mn.gov), and only proposals submitted through the Sourcewell Procurement Portal will be considered. Proposals are due no later than June 02, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. Central Time, and late proposals will not be considered.

Journal: April 28, May 5, 2022