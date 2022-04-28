Legal Notices-Government

VALENCIA COUNTY

INVITATION FOR BID

“RADIO COMMUNICATION EQUIPMENT FOR FIRE

DEPARTMENT” FOR

VALENCIA COUNTY

IFB #VCB-FY22-016

Pursuant to the NM Procurement Code, the County of Valencia requests bids for “Radio Communication Equipment for Fire Department”. The Invitation for Bids (IFB) will be released by noon on Thursday April 28, 2022. A copy of the IFB, and other information, may be downloaded by going to https://www.co.valencia.nm.us/216/Purchasing

Questions should be directed to Valencia County Purchasing Agent, Rustin Porter at rustin.porter@co.valencia.nm.us . Sealed bids are due no later than 2:00pm Local Time, Wednesday May 11, 2022. Bids received after the deadline will not be accepted.

Journal: April 28, 2022