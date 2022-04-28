 Legal Notices-Non-government - Albuquerque Journal

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is hereby given pursuant to 20.6.3.300.B NMAC that a Voluntary Remediation Agreement has been proposed between M-I LLC and the New Mexico Environment Department (NMED) for a property located at 3601 Bloomfield Highway, Farmington. The agreement proposes actions to characterize and remediate contamination in soil. Potential contaminants include RCRA metals, including hexavalent chromium, and total petroleum hydrocarbons. To request more information, call NMED in Santa Fe at 505-827-2900.

The proposed agreement may be viewed on-line at: https://www.env.nm.gov/public-notices/ or at the following location: City of Farmington Municipal Building, 800 Municipal Drive, Farmington, New Mexico 87401.

Prior to approval of this proposed Voluntary Remediation Agreement, NMED will allow until May 30, 2022 to receive written comments and during which time a public meeting may be requested by any interested person. Requests for public meeting shall be in writing and shall set forth the reasons why the meeting should be held. A meeting will be held if NMED determines that there is significant public interest.

Comments on the proposed agreement and/or requests for public meeting may be sent to: NMED Ground Water Quality Bureau – VRP, PO Box 5469, Santa Fe, NM 87502-5469.

NMED does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, disability, age or sex in the administration of its programs or activities. To learn more, or file a complaint, go to

https://www.env.nm.
gov/non-employee-discrimination-complaint-page/

Journal: April 28, 2022
