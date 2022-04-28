 Legal Notices-Non-government - Albuquerque Journal

Legal Notices-Non-government

By Albuquerque Journal Legals

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL
DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-CV-2021-06320

THE MONEY SOURCE, INC.,

Plaintiff,

vs.

BRITTANY DURAN, PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF LEROY DURAN, DECEASED, MIRABELLA HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION INC., KEYWORTH MORTGAGE FUNDING CORPORATION, GRAEBEL COMPANIES, INC. AND LEROY DURAN JR.,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF SUIT

TO: Leroy Duran Jr.

You are hereby notified that a civil action has been filed against you in the District Court of Bernalillo County, New Mexico, by Plaintiff, The Money Source, Inc., in which Plaintiff prays for the foreclosure of its Note and Mortgage encumbering the real estate and improvements located at 11424 Grand Mesa Rd. SE Albuquerque, New Mexico, 87123, in Bernalillo County, New Mexico, and more particularly described as follows:

LOT NUMBERED SIXTY-ONE-P1 (61-P1), IN BLOCK NUMBERED ONE (1), OF THE SUBDIVISION PLAT FOR MIRABELLA UNIT 4, BERNALILLO COUNTY, NEW MEXICO, AS THE SAME IS SHOWN AND DESIGNATED ON THE PLAT OF SAID SUBDIVISION, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK OF BERNALILLO COUNTY, NEW MEXICO, ON MARCH 14, 2000, IN PLAT BOOK 2000C, FOLIO 78.

including any improvements, fixtures, and attachments, such as, but not limited to, mobile homes. If there is a conflict between the legal description and the street address, the legal description shall control.

You are further notified that Plaintiff prays that the aforementioned real property be sold according to the law and practice of this Court to pay the mortgage lien held by Plaintiff, and that the interests of each Defendant, and all persons claiming under or through them, and all other persons bound by these proceedings, be barred and foreclosed of all rights, interests, and claims to the aforementioned real property, and for such other and further relief as the Court may deem just and proper.

You are further notified that unless you enter or cause to be entered your appearance or file responsive pleadings or motions in said cause within thirty (30) days of the third consecutive publication of this Notice of Suit, judgment will be rendered against each Defendant by default, and the relief prayed for by Plaintiff will be granted.

The name of the counsel for Plaintiff, The Money Source, Inc., is Rose L. Brand & Associates, P.C., 7430 Washington Street, NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109, Telephone: (505) 833-3036.

BY ORDER OF The Honorable Benjamin Chavez, District Judge of the Second Judicial District Court of the State of New Mexico, and the Seal of the District Court of Bernalillo County, entered on
04/19/2022.

Date:04/20/2022

Katina Watson
CLERK OF THE COURT
By: /s/ Patricia Serna

Journal: April 28, May 5, 12, 2022

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Legal Notices-Non-government

