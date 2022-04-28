Legal Notices-Non-government

NOTICE TO UNKNOWN CREDITORS



PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Estate of Michael James Lucero, Case No. CV-PR-0024-2022 is being probated. All person or entities having claims against this estate are required to present or file their claims within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of any published notice to creditors, or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the undersigned Administrator at the address listed below, or filed with the Pueblo of Isleta Tribal Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, located at the Tribal Services Complex, 3950 Hwy. 47 SE, Building A, Albuquerque, NM. If you have any questions, please contact the Isleta Tribal Court at (505) 869-9699.

Joshua and Frances Lucero

P.O. Box 89

Isleta, NM 87022

Journal: April 28, May 5, 2022