Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

IN THE PROBATE COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

No. 20220-125



IN THE MATTER OF THE

ESTATE OF JOSEPH GENE TUTTOILMONDO,

DECEASED.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS



NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed personal representative of the estate of the decedent. All persons having claims against the estate of the decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of any published notice to creditors or sixty (60) days after the date of mailing or other delivery of this notice, or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the undersigned personal representative at the address listed below, or filed with the Probate Court of Bernalillo, County, New Mexico, located at 415 Silver Ave SW, 2nd Floor, Albuquerque, NM 87102

/s/ Ruben S. Mirabal

3400 Mars Rd. NE

Albuquerque, NM 87107

Journal: April 28, May 5, 12, 2022