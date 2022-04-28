Legal Notices-Non-government





The YDI Board of Directors is scheduled to have a virtual Special Board Meeting in Executive Session to discuss limited personell matters on May 5, 2022, at 5:00 PM. The meeting agenda will be available on the YDI website at ydinm.org 72 hours before the meeting. If you have a special request or questions, please send an email to boardofdirectorsrequest@ydinm.org at least one (1) week before the meeting or as soon as possible. A representative of YDI will respond within 24 hours. Public documents, including agendas and minutes, can be provided in various accessible formats. Please send an email to boardofdirectorsrequest@ydinm.org if a summary or other accessible format is needed.

Journal: April 28, 2022