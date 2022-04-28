 Legal Notices-Non-government - Albuquerque Journal

Legal Notices-Non-government

By Albuquerque Journal Legals



The YDI Board of Directors is scheduled to have a virtual Special Board Meeting in Executive Session to discuss limited personell matters on May 5, 2022, at 5:00 PM. The meeting agenda will be available on the YDI website at ydinm.org 72 hours before the meeting. If you have a special request or questions, please send an email to boardofdirectorsrequest@ydinm.org at least one (1) week before the meeting or as soon as possible. A representative of YDI will respond within 24 hours. Public documents, including agendas and minutes, can be provided in various accessible formats. Please send an email to boardofdirectorsrequest@ydinm.org if a summary or other accessible format is needed.

Journal: April 28, 2022

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Legal Notices-Non-government

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
'Memories don't burn'
ABQnews Seeker
Wildfire robs retired Rociada firefighter of ... Wildfire robs retired Rociada firefighter of her home, but not her spirit
2
APS funding has increased while enrollment continues to fall, ...
ABQnews Seeker
Study also finds student success in ... Study also finds student success in APS has foundered
3
NM takes 'baby step' toward open primaries
2022 election
New law allows independent voters to ... New law allows independent voters to switch parties at polls to cast ballot in primaries
4
50-MW solar array sending power to ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
City government operations getting 88% of ... City government operations getting 88% of electricity from renewables
5
COVID-19 cases on an uptick -- as expected
ABQnews Seeker
Rise in cases is attributed to ... Rise in cases is attributed to the BA.2 subvariant of the omicron variant
6
Dow questions Ronchetti’s Trump loyalty
2022 election
5 candidates to face off in ... 5 candidates to face off in GOP primary June 7
7
Bernalillo County issues an upgrade to cybersecurity policy after ...
ABQnews Seeker
Jan. 5 ransomware attack closed Downtown ... Jan. 5 ransomware attack closed Downtown offices
8
'Beyond Van Gogh' extended through May 30
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico wants more of Vincent ... New Mexico wants more of Vincent van Gogh. 'Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience' has extended its run in Albuquerque through May 30. It ...
9
High school researchers wow military judges at national symposium ...
ABQnews Seeker
Students competed for up to $12,000 ... Students competed for up to $12,000 in tuition scholarships
10
NM Museum of Natural History & Science names 3 ...
ABQnews Seeker
Museum's deputy director is currently serving ... Museum's deputy director is currently serving as acting director