 Twitter, in possibly last quarterly report, sees user growth - Albuquerque Journal

Twitter, in possibly last quarterly report, sees user growth

By Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 4 times

LONDON — Twitter’s quarterly profit, revenue and the number of daily users on its platform are rising but its quarterly report, released days after agreeing to be sold to billionaire Elon Musk, offered scant details about what it expects on the financial front for the rest of the year.

The social media company on Thursday reported net income of $513 million, or 61 cents a share, but that includes a big one-time gain from the sale of its MoPub business, clouding comparisons with the year-ago period.

Revenue rose 16% to $1.2 billion in the three months to March compared with the same period last year, though the company said the figure reflected “headwinds associated with the war in Ukraine,” without elaborating.

Twitter reported an average of 229 million daily active users in the quarter, which was about 14 million more than a revised 214.7 million daily users in the previous quarter.

The San Francisco company canceled a conference call with executives and industry analysts that usually accompanies its results, so there will be little further insight into the company’s current financial condition.

“Given the pending acquisition of Twitter by Elon Musk, we will not be providing any forward looking guidance, and are withdrawing all previously provided goals and outlook,” Twitter said, in what could be one of its final earnings reports as a public company before Musk acquires it.

Musk, who paid $54.20 for each outstanding share of Twitter, did not speak publicly on the quarterly report from his new company, perhaps among its last as a publicly traded entity.

Shares have yet to reach that buyout price and on Thursday, the company’s stock edged slightly lower to $48.36.

Musk’s $44 billion deal to buy Twitter was announced earlier this week and is expected to close sometime this year. But before the deal is completed, shareholders will have to weigh in, as well as regulators in the U.S. and in countries where Twitter does business. So far though, few hurdles are expected, despite objections from some of Twitter’s own employees, along with users who worry about Musk’s stance on free speech and what it might mean for harassment and hate speech on the platform.

Musk, who also runs the electric car company Tesla, as well as SpaceX and other ventures, says he plans to take Twitter private. If he does, the company will no longer be beholden to shareholders or publicly report its financial results, which have been mixed at best since the company went public in 2013.

Twitter has struggled to consistently post profits as a public company while generating lackluster revenue growth compared to the two dominant forces in digital advertising, Google and Facebook.

On one hand, going private could give Twitter more room to experiment while focusing less on short-term profit and its stock price. On the other hand, even the world’s richest man is likely to want the company to make money.

“I think there is nothing better for Twitter than Elon Musk buying it and ideally replacing the board, and also doubling down on investments into products and new revenue-generating sources,” John Meyer, a technology entrepreneur and investor, told The Associated Press earlier this week.

_____

Barbara Ortutay reported from Oakland, California.

Home » Business » Most Recent Biz News » Twitter, in possibly last quarterly report, sees user growth

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Beijing orders schools closed in tightening of virus rules
Health & Safety
Beijing is closing all city schools ... Beijing is closing all city schools in a further tightening of COVID-19 restrictions, as China's capital seeks to prevent a wider outbreak. The city ...
2
Southwest loses $278 million but sees profits rest of ...
Money
Southwest Airlines lost $278 million in ... Southwest Airlines lost $278 million in the first quarter, but it echoed other airlines with surging sales in March and it said on Thursday ...
3
PNM Resources: Q1 Earnings Snapshot
ABQnews Seeker
PNM Resources Inc. (PNM) on Thursday ... PNM Resources Inc. (PNM) on Thursday reported profit of $16.1 million in its first quarter. The Albuquerque, New Mexico-based company said it had net ...
4
Twitter revenue climbs to $1.2B, daily users rise to ...
Most Recent Biz News
Twitter's quarterly profit, revenue and the ... Twitter's quarterly profit, revenue and the number of daily users on its platform are rising but its latest earnings report, released days after it ...
5
Stocks claw higher on Wall Street as tech giants ...
Most Recent Biz News
Wall Street pointed toward strong gains ... Wall Street pointed toward strong gains hours before trading opened Thursday with quarterly earnings reports from American tech heavyweights on tap. Futures for the ...
6
Taiwan faces largest COVID-19 outbreak yet
Health & Safety
Taiwan, which had been living mostly ... Taiwan, which had been living mostly free of COVID-19, is now facing its worst outbreak since the beginning of the pandemic with over 11,000 ...
7
A chilling Russian cyber aim in Ukraine: Digital dossiers
Most Recent Biz News
Russia's relentless digital assaults on Ukraine ... Russia's relentless digital assaults on Ukraine may have caused less damage than many anticipated. But most of its hacking is focused on a different ...
8
Climate change may increase risk of new infectious diseases
ABQnews Seeker
Climate change will result in thousands ... Climate change will result in thousands of new viruses spread among animal species by 2070 -- and that's likely to increase the risk of ...
9
US economy shrank by 1.4% in Q1 but consumers ...
Money
The U.S. economy shrank last quarter ... The U.S. economy shrank last quarter for the first time since the pandemic recession struck two years ago, contracting at a 1.4% annual rate, ...