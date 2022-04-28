 PNM Resources: Q1 Earnings Snapshot - Albuquerque Journal

PNM Resources: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

By Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — PNM Resources Inc. (PNM) on Thursday reported profit of $16.1 million in its first quarter.

The Albuquerque, New Mexico-based company said it had net income of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 50 cents per share.

The power company posted revenue of $444.1 million in the period.

PNM Resources expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.50 to $2.60 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PNM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PNM

