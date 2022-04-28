 Prince Andrew stripped of 'freedom of city' by York council - Albuquerque Journal

Prince Andrew stripped of ‘freedom of city’ by York council

By Danica Kirka / Associated Press

LONDON — Prince Andrew has lost another ceremonial honor as groups throughout Britain cut ties to the royal disgraced by allegations of sexual misconduct.

The council in the northern city of York on Wednesday night voted unanimously to withdraw the prince’s “freedom of the city.” The honor was awarded to Andrew in 1987 after Queen Elizabeth II made him the Duke of York.

Andrew is the first person to be stripped of the status, a purely ceremonial honor that dates back to medieval times when “freemen” enjoyed special privileges. Honorees include the actress Judi Dench and Princess Anne, Andrew’s sister.

Andrew was stripped of his honorary military roles in January amid the furor surrounding a lawsuit alleging he had sex with a 17-year-old girl and fears that the scandal would taint the House of Windsor. The queen also removed his honorary leadership of various charities, known as royal patronages, and barred him from using the title “his royal highness” in official settings.

Andrew later settled the lawsuit, agreed to pay his accuser an undisclosed sum that the British media has suggested could be as much as 12 million pounds ($15 million). He denies the allegations.

York City Councilor Darryl Smalley said the city was just following the example set by the queen in removing Andrew’s titles.

“She saw that it was doing serious reputational damage to those military institutions and charities and so stepped in to remove him from those positions,” Smalley told ITV News. “We believe very strongly, and many residents agree with us, that we should be removing all links between our city and Prince Andrew.”

Smalley and other local leaders have argued that Andrew should also lose the title of Duke of York.

“York has a fantastic relationship with the monarchy going back hundreds of years. It’s something we cherish,” he said. “We can’t cherish it whilst we have Prince Andrew as our most senior royal.”

Home » News » World » Prince Andrew stripped of ‘freedom of city’ by York council

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
'Memories don't burn'
ABQnews Seeker
Wildfire robs retired Rociada firefighter of ... Wildfire robs retired Rociada firefighter of her home, but not her spirit
2
APS funding has increased while enrollment continues to fall, ...
ABQnews Seeker
Study also finds student success in ... Study also finds student success in APS has foundered
3
NM takes 'baby step' toward open primaries
2022 election
New law allows independent voters to ... New law allows independent voters to switch parties at polls to cast ballot in primaries
4
50-MW solar array sending power to ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
City government operations getting 88% of ... City government operations getting 88% of electricity from renewables
5
COVID-19 cases on an uptick -- as expected
ABQnews Seeker
Rise in cases is attributed to ... Rise in cases is attributed to the BA.2 subvariant of the omicron variant
6
Dow questions Ronchetti’s Trump loyalty
2022 election
5 candidates to face off in ... 5 candidates to face off in GOP primary June 7
7
Bernalillo County issues an upgrade to cybersecurity policy after ...
ABQnews Seeker
Jan. 5 ransomware attack closed Downtown ... Jan. 5 ransomware attack closed Downtown offices
8
'Beyond Van Gogh' extended through May 30
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico wants more of Vincent ... New Mexico wants more of Vincent van Gogh. 'Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience' has extended its run in Albuquerque through May 30. It ...
9
High school researchers wow military judges at national symposium ...
ABQnews Seeker
Students competed for up to $12,000 ... Students competed for up to $12,000 in tuition scholarships
10
NM Museum of Natural History & Science names 3 ...
ABQnews Seeker
Museum's deputy director is currently serving ... Museum's deputy director is currently serving as acting director