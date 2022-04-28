 Winning ticket for $473.1M lottery jackpot sold in Arizona - Albuquerque Journal

Winning ticket for $473.1M lottery jackpot sold in Arizona

By Associated Press

PHOENIX — The Arizona Lottery says a ticket sold in a Phoenix suburb won the $473.1 million jackpot for Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing.

According to a statement issued by lottery officials, the jackpot is the largest even won in Arizona on a single ticket.

The winner will have the choice between an estimated annuity of $473.1 million, paid in 30 payments over 29 years, or a lump-sum payment of $283.3 million.

The ticket was sold at at a Quik Trip convenience store near Gilbert and Warner roads in Gilbert.

The winning numbers from Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing were 11, 36, 61, 62, 68 with Powerball number 4.

“It is a life-changing moment for this winner,” Arizona Lottery Executive Director Gregg Edgar said in a statement. “It also means millions of dollars to our state’s economy, to this winner’s community, and to the vital programs and services funded by Arizona Lottery ticket sales.”

A 2019 Arizona law specifies that winners of Arizona Lottery prizes of $100,000 or more automatically remain anonymous for 90 days but can choose to remain anonymous permanently.

