Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak fire damages 200 structures

By Theresa Davis / Journal Staff Writer

The Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire burning near the San Miguel and Mora County line north of Sapello on Wednesday. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

About 200 structures in San Miguel County, including homes and outbuildings, have been damaged or destroyed by the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon fire. 

San Miguel County Manager Joy Ansley said the county had assessed between 800 and 830 properties in the fire area. 

The blaze has burned more than 63,000 acres in San Miguel and Mora counties and is 33% contained as of Thursday morning.

Jayson Coil, operations sections chief for the fire team, said that Wednesday’s windy thunderstorms had pushed the fire past a bulldozed fire line and closer to the community of Ledoux. 

Fire crews were directing more resources to protecting structures in those areas.

“We recognize that over the next two days we’re going to have very unfavorable conditions with red flag warnings,” Coil said.

 

