 West Side hospital unveils expanded rehab clinic - Albuquerque Journal

West Side hospital unveils expanded rehab clinic

By Matthew Narvaiz / Journal Staff Writer

An inside look at the main room in the outpatient rehabilitation clinic at the Lovelace Westside Hospital. (Courtesy of Lovelace)

Lovelace Westside Hospital has a newly revamped outpatient rehabilitation clinic.

Located at 10511 Golf Course NW, the updated clinic — which offers physical, occupational, speech and massage therapies — now occupies 9,000 square feet of space on the building’s second floor. The outpatient rehabilitation clinic since 2009 had occupied 3,000 square-feet of space on the building’s first floor prior to the move upstairs.

“(We’re) excited to be able to provide our West Side and Rio Rancho communities,” said Julie Borrego, therapy director for Lovelace Westside. “It was a long time in the making.”

An updated rehabilitation clinic had been in the mind of Lovelace leadership for some time with planning for the new facility having started a year ago, said Lovelace Westside CEO Derrick Jones. Construction began late last year, led by AIC General Contractor, and the facility opened towards the end of January, Jones said.

With the expanded space, Borrego said the clinic has between five and seven job openings for therapy technicians.

Lovelace has nine therapy clinics across its health system, said spokeswoman Whitney Marquez. That includes six with Lovelace UNM Rehabilitation Hospital, one with Lovelace Women’s Hospital, one with Lovelace Regional Hospital in Roswell and one at the Westside Hospital.

Lovelace didn’t disclose the cost of expansion of the West Side clinic.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » West Side hospital unveils expanded rehab clinic

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
West Side hospital unveils expanded rehab clinic
ABQnews Seeker
Lovelace Westside Hospital has a newly ... Lovelace Westside Hospital has a newly revamped outpatient rehabilitation clinic.     ...
2
APS funding has increased while enrollment continues to fall, ...
ABQnews Seeker
Study also finds student success in ... Study also finds student success in APS has foundered
3
Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire damages 200 structures
ABQnews Seeker
It took generations for the Gomez ... It took generations for the Gomez family to build their ranch in Rociada and just hours for the Calf Canyon Fire to roar in ...
4
Climate change may increase risk of new infectious diseases
ABQnews Seeker
Climate change will result in thousands ... Climate change will result in thousands of new viruses spread among animal species by 2070 -- and that's likely to increase the risk of ...
5
PNM Resources: Q1 Earnings Snapshot
ABQnews Seeker
PNM Resources Inc. (PNM) on Thursday ... PNM Resources Inc. (PNM) on Thursday reported profit of $16.1 million in its first quarter. The Albuquerque, New Mexico-based company said it had net ...
6
'Memories don't burn'
ABQnews Seeker
Wildfire robs retired Rociada firefighter of ... Wildfire robs retired Rociada firefighter of her home, but not her spirit
7
50-MW solar array sending power to ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
City government operations getting 88% of ... City government operations getting 88% of electricity from renewables
8
Best Buddies walk Saturday at Albuquerqe Academy
ABQnews Seeker
Support inclusion and enjoy an outdoor ... Support inclusion and enjoy an outdoor dance party
9
NM Museum of Natural History & Science names 3 ...
ABQnews Seeker
Museum's deputy director is currently serving ... Museum's deputy director is currently serving as acting director