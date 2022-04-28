West Side hospital unveils expanded rehab clinic

Lovelace Westside Hospital has a newly revamped outpatient rehabilitation clinic.

Located at 10511 Golf Course NW, the updated clinic — which offers physical, occupational, speech and massage therapies — now occupies 9,000 square feet of space on the building’s second floor. The outpatient rehabilitation clinic since 2009 had occupied 3,000 square-feet of space on the building’s first floor prior to the move upstairs.

“(We’re) excited to be able to provide our West Side and Rio Rancho communities,” said Julie Borrego, therapy director for Lovelace Westside. “It was a long time in the making.”

An updated rehabilitation clinic had been in the mind of Lovelace leadership for some time with planning for the new facility having started a year ago, said Lovelace Westside CEO Derrick Jones. Construction began late last year, led by AIC General Contractor, and the facility opened towards the end of January, Jones said.

With the expanded space, Borrego said the clinic has between five and seven job openings for therapy technicians.

Lovelace has nine therapy clinics across its health system, said spokeswoman Whitney Marquez. That includes six with Lovelace UNM Rehabilitation Hospital, one with Lovelace Women’s Hospital, one with Lovelace Regional Hospital in Roswell and one at the Westside Hospital.

Lovelace didn’t disclose the cost of expansion of the West Side clinic.