 Kelley sentenced to 44 years in child's 2016 killing - Albuquerque Journal

Kelley sentenced to 44 years in child’s 2016 killing

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

Jessica Kelley

A judge on Thursday sentenced Jessica Kelley to 44 years in prison for her role in one of the city’s most high profile crimes — the 2016 death and dismemberment of 10-year-old Victoria Martens.

Kelley, 37, pleaded no contest in January 2019 to six felony crimes, including reckless child abuse resulting in the death of a child under 12. A plea of “no contest” means that Kelley is not admitting guilt, but she is not contesting the state’s version of events.

Judge Cindy Leos sentenced Kelley to 50 years in prison with six years suspended, followed by five years probation.

Prosecutors have said that Kelley was “tweaking” and experiencing paranoid delusions from methamphetamine the afternoon she was babysitting Victoria while the girl’s mother, Michelle Martens, and Fabian Gonzales — Martens’s boyfriend and Kelley’s cousin — went out.

When an unknown man arrived at the apartment, asked for Gonzales and went to Victoria’s room, Kelley should have tried to stop him, according to the factual basis included with the plea agreement. The man was seeking revenge against Gonzales.

Prosecutors say that man is the one who strangled Victoria and Kelley “knew or should have known that the man posed a substantial and unjustifiable risk of harm” to her. They say Kelley and Gonzales dismembered the girl in order to dispose of her body.

She also pleaded no contest to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for striking Michelle Martens with an iron and tampering with evidence for dismembering Victoria.

Kelley was the second suspect to take a plea agreement in the case.

Martens, now 40, pleaded guilty in June 2018 to child abuse recklessly caused resulting in death in her daughter’s death. She faces 18 years in prison. No sentencing hearing has been scheduled.

Martens’ boyfriend, 37-year-old Fabian Gonzales, is charged with child abuse resulting in death and tampering with evidence. His trial is scheduled in July.

Jessica Kelley
