 Your dog's personality may have little to do with its breed - Albuquerque Journal

Your dog’s personality may have little to do with its breed

By Christina Larson / Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

WASHINGTON — Research confirms what dog lovers know — every pup is truly an individual.

Many of the popular stereotypes about the behavior of golden retrievers, poodles or schnauzers, for example, aren’t supported by science, according to a new study.

“There is a huge amount of behavioral variation in every breed, and at the end of the day, every dog really is an individual,” said study co-author and University of Massachusetts geneticist Elinor Karlsson.

She said pet owners love to talk about their dog’s personality, as illustrated by some owners at a New York dog park.

Elizabeth Kelly said her English springer spaniel was “friendly, but she’s also kind of the queen bee.” Suly Ortiz described her yellow Lab as “really calm, lazy and shy.”

And Rachel Kim’s mixed-breed dog is “a lot of different dogs, personality wise — super independent, really affectionate with me and my husband, but pretty, pretty suspicious of other people, other dogs.”

That kind of enthusiasm from pet owners inspired Karlsson’s latest scientific inquiry. She wanted to know to what extent are behavioral patterns inherited — and how much are dog breeds associated with distinctive and predictable behaviors?

The answer: While physical traits such as a greyhound’s long legs or a Dalmatian’s spots are clearly inherited, breed is not a strong predictor of any individual dog’s personality.

The researchers’ work, published Thursday in the journal Science, marshals a massive dataset to reach these conclusions — the most ever compiled, said Adam Boyko, a geneticist at Cornell University, who was not involved in the study.

Dogs became humanity’s best friend more than 14,000 years ago, as the only animal domesticated before the advent of agriculture.

But the concept of dog breeds is much more recent. Around 160 years ago, people began to selectively breed dogs to have certain consistent physical traits, like coat texture and color and ear shape.

The researchers surveyed more than 18,000 dog owners and analyzed the genomes of about 2,150 of their dogs to look for patterns.

They found that some behaviors — such as howling, pointing and showing friendliness to human strangers –do have at least some genetic basis. But that inheritance isn’t strictly passed down along breed lines.

For example, they found golden retrievers that don’t retrieve, said co-author Kathryn Lord, who studies animal behavior with Karlsson.

Some breeds, such as huskies and beagles, may show a greater tendency to howl. But many of these dogs don’t, as both the owner survey and genetic data showed.

The researchers could find no genetic basis for aggressive behaviors nor a link to specific breeds.

“The correlation between dog behavior and dog breed is much lower than most expected,” said Jeff Kidd, a geneticist at the University of Michigan, who had no role in the research.

___

AP reporter Emma H. Tobin in New York contributed to this report.

___

Follow Christina Larson on Twitter: @larsonchristina

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Home » AP Feeds » Your dog’s personality may have little to do with its breed

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Your dog's personality may have little to do with ...
AP Feeds
Research confirms what dog lovers know ... Research confirms what dog lovers know -- every pup is truly an individual. Many of the popular stereotypes about the behavior of golden retrievers, ...
2
East Ukraine under heavy fire in advance of Russian ...
AP Feeds
Moscow's offensive in eastern Ukraine gathered ... Moscow's offensive in eastern Ukraine gathered momentum as several areas came under heavy shelling Thursday, amid suspicions Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to score ...
3
Russia cuts off gas to 2 NATO nations in ...
AP Feeds
Russia cut off natural gas to ... Russia cut off natural gas to NATO members Poland and Bulgaria on Wednesday and threatened to do the same to other countries, using its ...
4
New tests to decide Shanghai reopening as Beijing stocks ...
AP Feeds
Shanghai authorities said new COVID-19 testing ... Shanghai authorities said new COVID-19 testing over the next few days will determine which neighborhoods can safely start reopening, as residents in Beijing watched ...
5
Officers: No injuries on Amber Heard after fight with ...
AP Feeds
May 27, 2016, was the day ... May 27, 2016, was the day that Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's marriage went from private misery to public, career-killing spectacle. Heard, who had ...
6
US urges more arms for Ukraine amid fears of ...
AP Feeds
The U.S. pressed its allies Tuesday ... The U.S. pressed its allies Tuesday to move 'heaven and earth' to keep Kyiv well-supplied with weapons as Russian forces rained fire on eastern ...
7
Beijing enforces lockdowns, expands COVID-19 mass testing
AP Feeds
Police and new fencing restricted who ... Police and new fencing restricted who could leave a locked-down area in Beijing on Tuesday as authorities in the Chinese capital stepped up efforts ...
8
Will Musk's hands-off ideal for Twitter have broad appeal?
AP Feeds
Coming up with $44 billion to ... Coming up with $44 billion to buy Twitter was the easy part for Elon Musk. Next comes the real challenge for the world's richest ...
9
Nuclear chief: Russia's Chernobyl seizure risked accident
AP Feeds
Thirty-six years after the world's worst ... Thirty-six years after the world's worst nuclear disaster, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency said Tuesday that Russian troops risked causing an ...