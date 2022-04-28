Police investigate suspicious death in Santa Fe

Detectives are investigating after a man died following a fight Wednesday evening in Santa Fe.

Santa Fe Deputy Chief of Police Ben Valdez said the death of 73-year-old Michael Trujillo is being investigated as suspicious. Valdez did not say how Trujillo died or what led to his death.

He said police responded around 7:15 p.m. to an “after-the-fact fight” in the 1200 block of Camino Consuelo, near Cerrillos and Siler. Valdez said Trujillo was taken to the hospital with a head injury and later died.

“The Santa Fe Police Department Criminal Investigations Section was activated and took over the investigation,” he said. “This is an active and ongoing investigation. Updates will be released as we learn new information.”

Valdez said anyone with information into Trujillo’s death is asked to call Detective Anthony Sweeny at 505-955-5401.