 Police investigate suspicious death in Santa Fe - Albuquerque Journal

Police investigate suspicious death in Santa Fe

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Detectives are investigating after a man died following a fight Wednesday evening in Santa Fe.

Santa Fe Deputy Chief of Police Ben Valdez said the death of 73-year-old Michael Trujillo is being investigated as suspicious. Valdez did not say how Trujillo died or what led to his death.

He said police responded around 7:15 p.m. to an “after-the-fact fight” in the 1200 block of Camino Consuelo, near Cerrillos and Siler. Valdez said Trujillo was taken to the hospital with a head injury and later died.

“The Santa Fe Police Department Criminal Investigations Section was activated and took over the investigation,” he said. “This is an active and ongoing investigation. Updates will be released as we learn new information.”

Valdez said anyone with information into Trujillo’s death is asked to call Detective Anthony Sweeny at 505-955-5401.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Police investigate suspicious death in Santa Fe

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Police investigate double shooting on East Central
ABQnews Seeker
Two people were shot and injured ... Two people were shot and injured Thursday afternoon in Southeast Albuquerque. Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said officers responded sometime before 2:30 p.m. to ...
2
Police investigate suspicious death in Santa Fe
ABQnews Seeker
Detectives are investigating after a man ... Detectives are investigating after a man died following a fight Wednesday evening in Santa Fe. Santa Fe Deputy Chief of Police Ben Valdez said ...
3
Increased infectious disease risk likely from climate change
ABQnews Seeker
Climate change will result in thousands ... Climate change will result in thousands of new viruses spread among animal species by 2070 -- and that's likely to increase the risk of ...
4
Kelley sentenced to 44 years in child's 2016 killing
ABQnews Seeker
A judge on Thursday sentenced Jessica ... A judge on Thursday sentenced Jessica Kelley to 44 years in prison for her role in one of the city's most high profile crimes ...
5
West Side hospital unveils expanded rehab clinic
ABQnews Seeker
Lovelace Westside Hospital has a newly ... Lovelace Westside Hospital has a newly revamped outpatient rehabilitation clinic.     ...
6
APS funding has increased while enrollment continues to fall, ...
ABQnews Seeker
Study also finds student success in ... Study also finds student success in APS has foundered
7
Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire damages 200 structures
ABQnews Seeker
It took generations for the Gomez ... It took generations for the Gomez family to build their ranch in Rociada and just hours for the Calf Canyon Fire to roar in ...
8
PNM Resources: Q1 Earnings Snapshot
ABQnews Seeker
PNM Resources Inc. (PNM) on Thursday ... PNM Resources Inc. (PNM) on Thursday reported profit of $16.1 million in its first quarter. The Albuquerque, New Mexico-based company said it had net ...
9
'Memories don't burn'
ABQnews Seeker
Wildfire robs retired Rociada firefighter of ... Wildfire robs retired Rociada firefighter of her home, but not her spirit