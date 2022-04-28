 Man accused of helping suspect on the run in shooting of cop - Albuquerque Journal

Man accused of helping suspect on the run in shooting of cop

By Associated Press

PHOENIX — A 41-year-old Phoenix man is accused of helping another man who was on the run for several days following the non-fatal shooting of a police officer.

Police on Thursday announced the arrest Wednesday of Michael Hankins on suspicion of hindering prosecution in connection with the manhunt for Nicholas Cowan.

According to police, Hankins aided Cowan while he wa sought on charges of attempted murder and other crimes in the April 14 shooting in which an officer was wounded.

Police said in a probable-cause statement that Hankins allowed Cowan to stay at his apartment for two nights before renting a Scottsdale residence for the wanted man.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Hankins had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Cowan, who was arrested Sunday, remains hospitalized for wounds from an exchange of gunfire with one police officer after another officer was wounded.

Police said Thursday that a woman also was arrested Wednesday in the case, but a Maricopa County Superior Court spokesman said Thursday the court didn’t have records on charges against that person.

