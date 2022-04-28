 2022 NFL Draft l Record 8 teams don't own a first-round pick - Albuquerque Journal

2022 NFL Draft l Record 8 teams don’t own a first-round pick

By The Associated Press

LAS VEGAS — The Latest on the NFL draft.

___

The NFL draft is kicking off in Las Vegas on Thursday night and a record eight teams won’t make their first selections until Friday night unless they trade back into the first round.

The teams without first-round picks are the Rams, Bears, Browns, Broncos, Colts, Raiders, Dolphins and 49ers.

The Seahawks traded away their first-round pick last year, but jumped back into the first round in the blockbuster Russell Wilson trade with Denver last month.

Also this offseason:

— The Browns traded three first-rounders to Houston for quarterback Deshaun Watson.

— The Raiders traded a first- and a second-rounder to Green Bay for wide receiver Davante Adams.

— And the Dolphins traded their 2022 first-rounder and four other picks to Kansas City for wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

___

