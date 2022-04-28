 Ethics agency reaches settlement with Rep. Louis - Albuquerque Journal

Ethics agency reaches settlement with Rep. Louis

By Dan McKay / Journal Staff Writer

In this file photo, Rep. Georgene Louis, D-Albuquerque, sits in the speaker’s chair during American Indian Day at the state Legislature. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

SANTA FE — State Rep. Georgene Louis agreed to pay New Mexico’s ethics commission $250 as part of a settlement following her drunken driving arrest in February.

The State Ethics Commission, an independent government agency, made the announcement Thursday.

The payment of $250 represents the maximum allowable fine under the relevant part of the Governmental Conduct Act, the agency said.

In exchange, the commission agreed not to seek a civil enforcement action against Louis, accusing her of violating the act.

The commission said it had concluded Louis violated the act by seeking favorable treatment from officers during her Feb. 13 arrest, when she mentioned her legislative office and displayed her legislative license plate.

Louis, a Democrat who represents part of the West Side of Albuquerque, pleaded not guilty to a charge of aggravated DWI.

She has apologized and announced she won’t run for reelection this year.

Police videos from her traffic stop show her telling an officer that she had been at a Super Bowl party at a friend’s house.

“I haven’t had much sleep,” Louis said in the video. “I’m a legislator, we haven’t had much sleep.”

The State Ethics Commission said Louis violated the law by referring to her legislative office in an attempt at either favorable treatment or to persuade the officer that her appearance was the result of fatigue from legislative service, not alcohol.

The Governmental Conduct Act requires legislators to use the “resources of public office only to advance the public interest and not to obtain personal benefits or pursue private interests.”

The ethics commission made the settlement demand to Louis earlier this month.

“In recent years, New Mexico has witnessed elected officials refer to their elected office to pursue a private interest during a law enforcement investigation into their conduct,” Jeremy Farris, executive director of the ethics commission, said in a news release. “The Governmental Conduct Act prohibits such use of the powers and resources of public office. The State Ethics Commission will make every effort to enforce that prohibition.”

The Journal wasn’t immediately able to reach Louis on Thursday.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Ethics agency reaches settlement with Rep. Louis

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Ethics agency reaches settlement with Rep. Louis
ABQnews Seeker
State Rep. Georgene Louis agreed to ... State Rep. Georgene Louis agreed to pay New Mexico's ethics commission $250 as part of a settlement following her drunken driving arrest in February. ...
2
Kelley sentenced to 44 years in child's 2016 killing
ABQnews Seeker
Nearly six years after the death ... Nearly six years after the death and dismemberment of 10-year-old Victoria Martens, a judge has sentenced the first of three people charged in the ...
3
Lawmakers clash over teaching of race, NM history
ABQnews Seeker
Legislators plunged into a rather personal ... Legislators plunged into a rather personal debate Thursday over how to teach New Mexico students about race and inequity as they traded family stories ...
4
Ben E. Keith marks opening of West Side distribution ...
ABQnews Seeker
Ben E. Keith Co.'s multi-million dollar ... Ben E. Keith Co.'s multi-million dollar facility, first announced in 2019, officially opened i ...
5
Police investigate double shooting on East Central
ABQnews Seeker
Two people were shot and injured ... Two people were shot and injured Thursday afternoon in Southeast Albuquerque. Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said officers responded sometime before 2:30 p.m. to ...
6
Police investigate suspicious death in Santa Fe
ABQnews Seeker
Detectives are investigating after a man ... Detectives are investigating after a man died following a fight Wednesday evening in Santa Fe. Santa Fe Deputy Chief of Police Ben Valdez said ...
7
Increased infectious disease risk likely from climate change
ABQnews Seeker
Climate change will result in thousands ... Climate change will result in thousands of new viruses spread among animal species by 2070 -- and that's likely to increase the risk of ...
8
West Side hospital unveils expanded rehab clinic
ABQnews Seeker
Lovelace Westside Hospital has a newly ... Lovelace Westside Hospital has a newly revamped outpatient rehabilitation clinic.     ...
9
APS funding has increased while enrollment continues to fall, ...
ABQnews Seeker
Study also finds student success in ... Study also finds student success in APS has foundered