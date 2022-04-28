 Bashir sentenced to 3 years in case unrelated to athlete’s fatal shooting - Albuquerque Journal

Bashir sentenced to 3 years in case unrelated to athlete’s fatal shooting

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

Darian Bashir, left, was sentenced to 3 years in prison Thursday in a case unrelated to the 2019 killing of a UNM baseball player. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal)

A man convicted in the 2019 shooting death of a University of New Mexico baseball player was sentenced Thursday to three years in prison for an unrelated 2019 case.

A jury found Darian Bashir, 26, guilty in November of first-degree murder in the May 4, 2019, killing of Jackson Weller, 23, outside a Nob Hill nightclub.

Bashir faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 30 years in prison for Weller’s killing. A sentencing hearing has not been scheduled in that case.

Bashir was sentenced Thursday for shooting from a car at occupants of another vehicle on Feb. 12, 2019, in Southeast Albuquerque.

In that case, Bashir pleaded no contest in December 2019 to shooting at or from a motor vehicle and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, both fourth-degree felonies.

Second Judicial District Judge Joseph Montano sentenced Bashir to 18 months in prison on each charge, with the sentences to run consecutively.

Court records show that prosecutors asked that Bashir remain in jail until trial in that case. A district court judge denied the request, noting that Bashir had a minimal criminal history and no felony convictions.

Bashir was released from custody in March 2019, less than two months before Weller’s killing.

Weller’s death shocked the community and fueled debate about changes to the state’s judicial system.

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller and 2nd Judicial District Attorney Raúl Torrez argued at the time that Bashir should have been in jail pending trial on prior charges.

In November 2017, Bashir allegedly shot a young man in the stomach in Downtown Albuquerque. The man was seriously injured but survived.

A spokesman for the DA’s office later acknowledged that missed deadlines and other errors in that case resulted in its dismissal in January 2019.

 

