Court dismisses 35-year suit against NM

SANTA FE — New Mexico has secured dismissal of one of the longest running lawsuits of its kind, ending 35 years of litigation over the care of people with developmental disabilities.

U.S. Magistrate Judge John Robbenhaar issued a 75-page opinion this week granting New Mexico’s motion to dismiss.

The constitutional violations that existed at the outset of the lawsuit in 1987 had been rectified, he ruled, and the parties had crafted a “durable remedy” to protect the rights of people covered by the case.

The dismissal comes about three years after the state agreed to settle the case by eliminating a backlog of overdue investigations into abuse and neglect of individuals with developmental disabilities, among a host of other requirements.

The state had to show it met the requirements of the settlement to win dismissal of the suit — a point of contention by parties in the case.

But Robbenhaar granted dismissal Wednesday.

The defendants, he said, “have demonstrated a clear intent to safeguard in the long-term the constitutional and statutory rights” of people with developmental disabilities.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced the dismissal Thursday. Ending the complex, costly litigation has been a priority, she said, since she took office in 2019.

“While it is remarkably gratifying to finally reach closure in such long-running litigation,” she said, “the true winners in this case are the vulnerable New Mexicans and their families who are finally receiving the support they deserve. This issue is one that’s close to my heart.”

The class-action lawsuit centers on state services for people with developmental disabilities. In 1990, a federal judge ruled that New Mexico was violating the constitutional rights of people housed in state-run institutions, where they endured inhumane treatment.

The state later closed institutions and moved to provide services to people in group homes and other less restrictive settings.

In his ruling, Robbenhaar said retired Senior U.S. District Judge James Parker and U.S. Magistrate Judge Karen Molzen deserved credit for helping resolve the case.

He also acknowledged the work of families and attorneys on all sides.

“Ultimately, New Mexico is better off because of this lawsuit,” Robbenhaar said, “and the Court commends the parties, the many lawyers, and the countless individuals who have worked behind the scenes to create the system now in place.”

The litigation has been known as the Jackson lawsuit, named for lead plaintiff Walter Stephen Jackson.