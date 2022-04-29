 Court dismisses 35-year suit against NM - Albuquerque Journal

Court dismisses 35-year suit against NM

By Dan McKay / Journal Staff Writer

The Pete V. Domenici federal courthouse Downtown Albuquerque (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)

SANTA FE — New Mexico has secured dismissal of one of the longest running lawsuits of its kind, ending 35 years of litigation over the care of people with developmental disabilities.

U.S. Magistrate Judge John Robbenhaar issued a 75-page opinion this week granting New Mexico’s motion to dismiss.

The constitutional violations that existed at the outset of the lawsuit in 1987 had been rectified, he ruled, and the parties had crafted a “durable remedy” to protect the rights of people covered by the case.

The dismissal comes about three years after the state agreed to settle the case by eliminating a backlog of overdue investigations into abuse and neglect of individuals with developmental disabilities, among a host of other requirements.

The state had to show it met the requirements of the settlement to win dismissal of the suit — a point of contention by parties in the case.

But Robbenhaar granted dismissal Wednesday.

The defendants, he said, “have demonstrated a clear intent to safeguard in the long-term the constitutional and statutory rights” of people with developmental disabilities.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced the dismissal Thursday. Ending the complex, costly litigation has been a priority, she said, since she took office in 2019.

“While it is remarkably gratifying to finally reach closure in such long-running litigation,” she said, “the true winners in this case are the vulnerable New Mexicans and their families who are finally receiving the support they deserve. This issue is one that’s close to my heart.”

The class-action lawsuit centers on state services for people with developmental disabilities. In 1990, a federal judge ruled that New Mexico was violating the constitutional rights of people housed in state-run institutions, where they endured inhumane treatment.

The state later closed institutions and moved to provide services to people in group homes and other less restrictive settings.

In his ruling, Robbenhaar said retired Senior U.S. District Judge James Parker and U.S. Magistrate Judge Karen Molzen deserved credit for helping resolve the case.

He also acknowledged the work of families and attorneys on all sides.

“Ultimately, New Mexico is better off because of this lawsuit,” Robbenhaar said, “and the Court commends the parties, the many lawyers, and the countless individuals who have worked behind the scenes to create the system now in place.”

The litigation has been known as the Jackson lawsuit, named for lead plaintiff Walter Stephen Jackson.

 

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Court dismisses 35-year suit against NM

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire damages 200 structures
ABQnews Seeker
It took generations for the Gomez ... It took generations for the Gomez family to build their ranch in Rociada and just hours for the Calf Canyon Fire to roar in ...
2
Kelley sentenced to 44 years in child's 2016 killing
ABQnews Seeker
Nearly six years after the death ... Nearly six years after the death and dismemberment of 10-year-old Victoria Martens, a judge has sentenced the first of three people charged in the ...
3
'Memories don't burn'
ABQnews Seeker
Wildfire robs retired Rociada firefighter of ... Wildfire robs retired Rociada firefighter of her home, but not her spirit
4
APS funding has increased while enrollment continues to fall, ...
ABQnews Seeker
Study also finds student success in ... Study also finds student success in APS has foundered
5
Two people shot, injured at East Central apartments
ABQnews Seeker
Two people were injured when gunfire ... Two people were injured when gunfire erupted Thursday afternoon at an apartment complex in Southeast Albuquerque. Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said officers have ...
6
Police investigate suspicious death in Santa Fe
ABQnews Seeker
Detectives are investigating after a man ... Detectives are investigating after a man died following a fight Wednesday evening in Santa Fe. Santa Fe Deputy Chief of Police Ben Valdez said ...
7
NM takes 'baby step' toward open primaries
2022 election
New law allows independent voters to ... New law allows independent voters to switch parties at polls to cast ballot in primaries
8
50-MW solar array sending power to ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
City government operations getting 88% of ... City government operations getting 88% of electricity from renewables
9
COVID-19 cases on an uptick -- as expected
ABQnews Seeker
Rise in cases is attributed to ... Rise in cases is attributed to the BA.2 subvariant of the omicron variant
10
Dow questions Ronchetti’s Trump loyalty
2022 election
5 candidates to face off in ... 5 candidates to face off in GOP primary June 7