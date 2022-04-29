Former Aggie Bradish to make major league debut Friday with Baltimore

Former New Mexico State pitcher Kyle Bradish is tabbed to make his major league debut for the Baltimore Orioles against Boston. He becomes the sixth former Aggie to land on a major league roster, NMSU says.

Bradish, 25, was selected by the Los Angeles Angels in the fourth round of the 2018 draft. The Orioles acquired him in the Dylan Bundy trade on Dec. 4, 2019.

The right-hander has made three starts for Triple-A Norfolk this season, working 15.0 innings, striking out 17 and posting a 1.20 earned-run average, 0.73 WHIP (walks/hits over innings pitched), and .148 batting average against.

The club’s No. 10 prospect per MLB Pipeline, Bradish was the key return piece the Orioles acquired in their four-player trade with the Angels for Dylan Bundy in 2019.