Numbers are down for Sunday’s Run for the Zoo

The New Mexico BioPark Society and the running community are excited about the return of in-person races at Sunday’s Run for the Zoo for the first time since 2019.

However, participation numbers are down from 2019, and the event is looking at a rebuilding type of year.

Just under 5,000 people had signed up for the Run for the Zoo as of Wednesday, said Danielle Flores Mills, New Mexico BioPark Society’s marketing and communications manager. In contrast, 9,000 participated in 2019.

“The response is mixed,” Flores Mills said. “We have a lot of past participants excited to get back on the road. But … it’s taking a little longer to gain the participation to what we are typically used to. … Typically, we are between 8,000-10,000 for sign-ups.”

This is the 35th annual Run for the Zoo, presented by Waterstone Mortgage, to raise funds for the ABQ BioPark.

The 2019 version was the 34th edition, and the past two years were held virtually. This year, a marathon will be conducted virtually, while the half-marathon, 10K, 5K, 5K fitness walk and 1-mile fun run will be in person.

Registration is available online at runforthezoo.org up until the day of race by 7:15 a.m.

The Run for the Zoo raised around $185,000 in 2018 and 2019, according to Journal archives. The event for in-person racing was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Flores Mills is hopeful many will sign up during the weekend. Packet pick-up takes place at the Botanic Garden on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., when merchandise and apparel will also be sold.

Flores Mills senses that many are hesitant to participate because of the coronavirus pandemic and because of the recent windy conditions that have made training challenging.

Still, there could be many who sign up on Saturday and Sunday, as has happened in the past.

Several in-person running events have returned this year in Albuquerque, which has been beneficial in many ways, said Sebastian Romero, Sandia High’s cross-country coach and also the host of the Running New Mexico podcast.

“Races coming back are important because a lot of races are not for profit, and they’re trying to raise money or awareness for certain projects,” Romero said in a text to the Journal. “While virtual races are great and offer different ways to get involved, I believe that you will have more people interested by hosting an in-person event that allows for the community to come together. It allows us to see our friends and know that we are supporting a good cause together.

“The added bonus is that we get to go after a personal goal, whether that’s just finishing or chasing a time, while we support the greater community.”