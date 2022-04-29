 Lobo women's signee Joaquim has size, versatility - Albuquerque Journal

Lobo women’s signee Joaquim has size, versatility

By Ken Sickenger / Journal Staff Writer

The University of New Mexico women’s basketball team has added the rebounder/post defender it needed for next season and hopes to get some extra scoring punch in the bargain.

Hulda Joaquim, a 6-foot-2 post from Kansas’ Seward County Community College, made a campus visit this week and promptly signed to join the Lobos next season. Joaquim played two seasons with the Saints but has three years of eligibility remaining because of the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season.

Joaquim averaged 6.0 points and 6.9 rebounds last season, helping Seward County to a 22-10 record.

Hulda Joaquim

She also contributed 30 assists, 39 steals and 24 blocks in 31 games played, and UNM coach Mike Bradbury believes there’s more in Joaquim’s tank.

“She’s a really good athlete, good rebounder and defender,” Bradbury said Thursday, “and she’s only been playing basketball for five or six years. She has offensive skills that she really hasn’t used. I think we can help her and she can definitely help us.”

Joaquim is from Maputo, Mozambique, and competed for her country in the 2018 U-18 African Championships before coming to the United States. UNM assistant coach Symone Denham saw Joaquim play in a junior college tournament last fall and immediately liked her potential.

“I see her as a versatile 5 player for us,” Denham said. “Hulda’s a really good defender and can be a back-to-the-basket post, but she’ll be on the perimeter more in our system. She’s got a pretty good shot but she hasn’t shot the ball that much. She’ll get that opportunity here.”

Joaquim scored in double figures seven times last season, including an 18-point outing in which she hit 3-of-4 from 3-point range. She finished the season 13-for-52 (25%) from behind the arc.

Seward County featured a five-out offensive system similar to UNM’s, which should ease Joaquim’s transition, Denham said.

The signings of Joaquim and graduate transfer guard Amaya Brown from Florida State likely complete UNM’s recruiting class for next season, Bradbury said.

The Lobos have seven confirmed returning players on their roster and four incoming freshmen. The lone question mark is potential super senior Shaiquel McGruder, who has not announced her intentions for next season.

