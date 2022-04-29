 State Police detail fatal shooting of NC homicide suspect - Albuquerque Journal

State Police detail fatal shooting of NC homicide suspect

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

New Mexico State Police says an officer was unknowingly dealing with a North Carolina homicide suspect when the roadside encounter exploded into an attack, gunfire and a prolonged fight that left the suspect dead earlier this month near Prewitt.

Officer Ray Wilson, a State Police spokesman, said Officer Corey Newman fired at least one shot at 26-year-old Oliver Ashley Toledo Saldivar, striking him, before the men got into a tussle along Interstate 40 on April 14.

He said Saldivar bit the officer, tried to grab his gun and drew his own firearm before a passing trucker helped the officer subdue Saldivar, who died at the scene from the gunshot wound. Newman suffered injuries from bites to the back of his left arm and was placed on standard administrative leave afterward. He has been with State Police for four years.

“The New Mexico State Police acts solely as fact finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters,” he said. “That decision rests with the district attorney’s office.”

The Durham Police Department did not immediately respond to requests Thursday for details of the homicide in which Saldivar was a suspect.

Wilson said the incident in New Mexico began around noon when Newman responded to a report of a man slumped over the wheel on I-40 near milepost 64 in McKinley County. He said Saldivar, of North Carolina, got out of the car and locked the doors.

The spokesman said that, “unbeknownst to the officer,” Saldivar was the suspect in an April 12 homicide in Durham. He said Saldivar walked to Newman’s patrol vehicle and reached for a “black object” in his jacket pocket.

Newman drew his gun and Saldivar tackled him.

“During the attack,” he said, “the officer fired at least one shot from his duty weapon, striking Saldivar.”

Wilson said Saldivar tried to grab Newman’s gun, bit his arm and pulled his own gun out. He said Saldivar was trying to load a round into the chamber when Newman wrestled the gun away and threw it to the side.

Wilson said the driver of a passing tractor-trailer stopped to help the officer, threw Saldivar’s gun out of reach and helped Newman detain him. Newman called for an ambulance, but Saldivar died at the scene.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » State Police detail fatal shooting of NC homicide suspect

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
State Police identify officer shot in the East Mountains ...
ABQnews Seeker
Shooting occurred after a pursuit in ... Shooting occurred after a pursuit in which the suspect rammed the officer’s vehicle
2
State Police detail fatal shooting of NC homicide suspect
ABQnews Seeker
Driver of passing tractor-trailer threw suspect’s ... Driver of passing tractor-trailer threw suspect’s gun out of reach, aided in detention
3
Free child care expanded to around 20,000 more families
ABQnews Seeker
For Felix Otero, help accessing early ... For Felix Otero, help accessing early child care means freed-up money for clothes and camping trips with his 6-year-old daughter. Otero is a single ...
4
Former Aggie Bradish to make major league debut Friday ...
ABQnews Seeker
Former New Mexico State pitcher Kyle ... Former New Mexico State pitcher Kyle Bradish is tabbed to make his major league debut for the Baltimore Orioles against Boston. He becomes the ...
5
Court dismisses 35-year suit against NM
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico has secured dismissal of ... New Mexico has secured dismissal of one of the longest running lawsuits of its kind, ending 35 years of litigation over the care of ...
6
Bashir sentenced to 3 years in case unrelated to ...
ABQnews Seeker
A man convicted in the 2019 ... A man convicted in the 2019 shooting death of a University of New Mexico baseball player was sentenced Thursday to three years in prison ...
7
Ethics agency reaches settlement with Rep. Louis
ABQnews Seeker
State Rep. Georgene Louis agreed to ... State Rep. Georgene Louis agreed to pay New Mexico's ethics commission $250 as part of a settlement following her drunken driving arrest in February. ...
8
Kelley sentenced to 44 years in child's 2016 killing
ABQnews Seeker
Nearly six years after the death ... Nearly six years after the death and dismemberment of 10-year-old Victoria Martens, a judge has sentenced the first of three people charged in the ...
9
Lawmakers clash over teaching of race, NM history
ABQnews Seeker
Legislators plunged into a rather personal ... Legislators plunged into a rather personal debate Thursday over how to teach New Mexico students about race and inequity as they traded family stories ...