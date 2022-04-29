 State Police identify officer shot in the East Mountains in February - Albuquerque Journal

State Police identify officer shot in the East Mountains in February

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

New Mexico State Police released the name of the officer shot and injured following a pursuit in the East Mountains.

Officer Dusty Francisco, a State Police spokesman, said Lt. Jeremy Vaughan sustained non-life threatening injuries in the Feb. 11 shootout with Caleb Elledge, 24, near the Sedillo Hill overpass.

Vaughan, who has been with State Police for 19 years, was later released from the hospital.

Elledge and his girlfriend, Alanna Martinez, 22, were arrested and charged with several felonies in connection with the case.

Francisco said the incident started when Vaughan stopped to get gas at the Mr. Gas Mart on N.M. 333 in Edgewood around 8:15 a.m. He said a store clerk told Vaughan a woman had briefly locked herself in the bathroom and left drug paraphernalia behind.

Francisco said Vaughan found the woman, Martinez, and Elledge in a Cadillac in front of the business and Elledge rammed the lieutenant’s vehicle before driving away. He said Vaughan chased the pair down N.M. 333 and used a pursuit intervention maneuver to stop their vehicle at the Sedillo Hill overpass.

Francisco said Elledge got out of the car and fired at Vaughan several times, hitting him. He said Vaughan fired back as the pair escaped on foot.

Elledge and Martinez were later arrested at the home of Elledge’s relative in McIntosh.

Elledge is facing charges of assault on a peace officer, aggravated battery on a peace officer and other felonies in the incident. Martinez was charged with harboring or aiding a felon.

