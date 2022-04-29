Sports Speak Up! UNM women golf’s NCAA snub disappoints reader

THE UNM WOMEN’S golf team, runners-up at the recent Mountain West Championship, did not receive an at-large invite to play on their home course as the host team for the upcoming Albuquerque Regional Tournament? Ludicrous, NCAA. Instead, the Lobos get only two individuals competing while New Mexico State, the WAC champion (lower level of competition), gets a team invite to Albuquerque? The NCAA continues its disrespect for UNM (the Pit basketball regionals forever gone). One can only hope that the recent announcement of future new NCAA leadership will one day be of benefit to UNM Athletics.

— Lobo Mystified

To be clear, New Mexico State as a conference champion earned an automatic bid. — Randy, Journal

JUST TO PUT INTO perspective, in a down year, USC football is drawing 33,000 fans for a Scrimmage, while at UNM, we are fortunate to draw 25,000 for a Game.

— Bob, UNM Area

WITH ALL OF THE golf news one would think that Mickelson is looking for the biggest buck for his bang!

— Bill Barringer