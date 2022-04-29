UNM sports notes: Men’s golf begins defense of league title

BREMERTON, Wash. — The New Mexico men’s golf team begins the defense of its Mountain West Championship Friday at the 7,115-yard, par-72 Olympic Course at the Gold Mountain Golf Club. New Mexico’s lineup is Sam Choi, Bastien Amat, Brandon Shong, Matthew Watkins and Carson Herron. Connor Adams is the alternate.

The 11-team event runs through Sunday. UNM is searching for its ninth league title and enters with a No. 33 ranking nationally.

BASEBALL: UNM (16-24, 7-14 MW) hosts San Jose State (22-19, 11-10) in a three-game set that begins Friday at 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL: The Lobo women (25-19, 5-10) host UNLV (32-11, 10-5) in a three-game set beginning Friday at 6 p.m. also.

TRACK AND FIELD: UNM is sending Adva Cohen (women’s 3,000, 5,000), Elise Thorner (3,000) and Amelia Mazza-Downie (5,000) to the Payton Jordan Invitational in Stanford, California on Friday. More athletes are competing at the Fresno State meet.