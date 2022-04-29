 UNM sports notes: Men's golf begins defense of league title - Albuquerque Journal

UNM sports notes: Men’s golf begins defense of league title

By ABQJournal News Staff

BREMERTON, Wash. — The New Mexico men’s golf team begins the defense of its Mountain West Championship Friday at the 7,115-yard, par-72 Olympic Course at the Gold Mountain Golf Club. New Mexico’s lineup is Sam Choi, Bastien Amat, Brandon Shong, Matthew Watkins and Carson Herron. Connor Adams is the alternate.

The 11-team event runs through Sunday. UNM is searching for its ninth league title and enters with a No. 33 ranking nationally.

BASEBALL: UNM (16-24, 7-14 MW) hosts San Jose State (22-19, 11-10) in a three-game set that begins Friday at 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL: The Lobo women (25-19, 5-10) host UNLV (32-11, 10-5) in a three-game set beginning Friday at 6 p.m. also.

TRACK AND FIELD: UNM is sending Adva Cohen (women’s 3,000, 5,000), Elise Thorner (3,000) and Amelia Mazza-Downie (5,000) to the Payton Jordan Invitational in Stanford, California on Friday. More athletes are competing at the Fresno State meet.

Home » From the newspaper » UNM sports notes: Men’s golf begins defense of league title

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
UNM sports notes: Men's golf begins defense of league ...
College
The New Mexico men's golf team ... The New Mexico men's golf team begins the defense of its Mountain West Championship Friday at the 7,115-yard, par-72 Olympic Course at the Gold ...
2
Lobo women's signee Joaquim has size, versatility
College
The University of New Mexico women's ... The University of New Mexico women's basketball team has added the rebounder/post defender it needed ...
3
Former Aggie Bradish to make major league debut Friday ...
ABQnews Seeker
Former New Mexico State pitcher Kyle ... Former New Mexico State pitcher Kyle Bradish is tabbed to make his major league debut for the Baltimore Orioles against Boston. He becomes the ...
4
Aggie women, Lobo pair earn way to NCAA Albuquerque ...
College
The NCAA Albuquerque Regional for women's ... The NCAA Albuquerque Regional for women's golf won't lack New Mexico flavor when the t ...
5
UNM celebrates its best academic work by athletes
College
  The University of New Mexico ...   The University of New Mexico annual Lobo Scholar-Athlete Banquet returned after a two-year COVID hiatus with a festive affair at the UNM Student ...
6
Lobo Todd plans to transfer again
College
New Mexico men's basketball guard Taryn ... New Mexico men's basketball guard Taryn Todd has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal, indicating he plans to leave the program for ...
7
UNM's Baker-Livingston named MW Freshman of the Week
Baseball
University of New Mexico right-handed pitcher ... University of New Mexico right-handed pitcher Benjamin Baker-Livingston was named the Mountain West Freshman of the Week, the conference announced Monday. This is Baker-Livingston's ...
8
UNM's Amat named MW Co-Golfer of the Week
College
University of New Mexico sophomore Bastien ... University of New Mexico sophomore Bastien Amat was named Mountain West Co-Golfer of the Week, the conference announced Monday. Amat, who is from France, ...
9
Lobo baseball team's rally falls short vs. UNLV
Baseball
The New Mexico Lobos twice rallied ... The New Mexico Lobos twice rallied from eight-run deficits, only to fall short, 13-11, on Sunday in the finale of a three-game college baseball ...